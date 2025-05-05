ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event. To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 15 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Justin Chakma, ARS Pharma

justinc@ars-pharma.com

Media Contact:

Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.

christycurran@sambrown.com

615.414.8668

