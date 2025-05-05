Vencora Expands Presence in Australia with Acquisition of Data Action

TORONTO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vencora, a long-term acquirer of financial services technology companies, today announced that it has acquired Data Action (“DA”), a leading Australian provider of core and digital banking solutions and technology services.

Today’s announcement marks Vencora’s first acquisition of an Australian-based banking technology company, and together with Vencora’s insurance technology business SSP, it greatly expands Vencora’s presence within the region.

DA was founded in 1986 as a co-operative undertaking by eight local credit unions. Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, the company provides a strong suite of solutions to financial institutions nationwide. Today, DA is a leading banking platform provider for challenger banks that supports over five million customer accounts across Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome DA to Vencora. As a trusted technology partner to many of Australia’s challenger banks and financial institutions, DA brings a strong track record of innovation, and we’re excited to support the continued success and growth of DA and their clients,” said Ateet Patel, Portfolio Manager at Vencora.

DA becomes the eighteenth brand under Vencora. The company will maintain its brand and continue to operate independently, while leveraging Vencora’s industry expertise and best practices, as well as the collaborative environment of Vencora’s global portfolio of financial services technology companies.

“DA’s core and digital banking solutions, along with its technology services, perfectly complement our existing ecosystem, and today’s acquisition demonstrates Vencora’s strengthening position within Australia and the global banking technology industry,” explained Patel.

“Bank Australia looks forward to continuing its partnership with DA under Vencora’s ownership and we are excited to see how the strategic investment in technology and innovation will benefit our customers over the long-term,” said Damien Walsh, CEO of Bank Australia.

“As a long-term partner of DA, Beyond Bank is excited to continue this critical technology relationship in the coming years under DA’s new ownership, and looks forward to the international expertise Vencora will bring to DA’s operations,” added David Marshall, CEO of Beyond Bank.

“Credit Union SA is excited to see the next evolution of this important business within the mutual banking ecosystem. Having an international owner that is committed to investment is a great opportunity for all of us,” said Todd Roberts, CEO of Credit Union SA.

About Vencora

Vencora acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies in the banking, insurance and financial services sector. We build legends and preserve legacies. Vencora provides new acquisitions with business opportunities and the resources to pursue them. We are focused on bringing together a strong portfolio of financial services software businesses in order for them to grow and continue serving the best interests of their customers and employees.

For more information, visit vencora.com

About Data Acton

Data Action (DA) is a specialist technology solutions and services provider to the challenger banking and financial services industry. DA operates nationally with staff based in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and services a broad client base including customer-owned banks, credit unions, challenger banks and financial services membership organisations.

For more information, visit da.com.au

For further information:

Andrew Sturrock

Marketing Manager

Vencora

andrew.sturrock@vencora.com

