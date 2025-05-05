Submit Release
PLBY Group to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes.

The Company will publish a press release discussing the quarter, including remarks from management, and then, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, will host an analyst question and answer session, which will be webcast. This format allows the webcast to be conversational and more focused on top questions rather than on prepared remarks.

The press release and webcast will be accessible at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:
Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – investors@plbygroup.com
Media: press@plbygroup.com


