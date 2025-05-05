Premier Oscar Mabuyane mourns tragic loss of 15 lives in fatal accident and calls for vigilance on roads

The Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of 15 people who tragically lost their lives in a devastating road accident earlier today in the province.

It is reported that a Quantum travelling from Qonce (King Williams Town) to Cape Town collided head on with a bakkie to Kwamaqoma direction (Fort Beaufort) on the R63 road at about midnight on Saturday 03 May 2025.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has claimed far too many lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and communities mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones. We also extend our support and well-wishes to those who have been injured and are now in recovery,” Premier Mabuyane said.

As the province reels from this devastating loss, Premier Mabuyane has also called on all road users to exercise maximum caution and remain vigilant on the roads.

The provincial government, through relevant departments, is coordinating support for affected families and will continue engaging all road users and stakeholders to enhance road safety awareness and increase traffic monitoring and safety measures on high-risk routes.

“We must work together to end the heartbreak caused by road accidents. Every life matters,” Premier Mabuyane concluded.

