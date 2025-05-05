Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa express their condolences after Eastern Cape fatal road crash

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy and the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in a fatal road crash on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

A white Toyota Quantum minibus and an Isuzu Double Cab collided head-on. Thirteen people from the Quantum, including the driver and the driver of the Double Cab, died at the scene. Six Quantum passengers were rushed to Provincial Hospital, and sadly, two succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total to 15.

Both Creecy and Hlengwa are deeply saddened about the turn of events amid a successful Easter road safety campaign and have also expressed their wish for a speedy recovery to those who were hospitalized.

This tragic loss of lives underscores the importance of road safety as an individual responsibility.

The Department, through RTMC, is investigating the cause of the accident in collaboration with the SAPS and provincial authorities. A preliminary report is expected in 48 hours.

