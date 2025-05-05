North West Health and Social Development on abandoned newborn in Bloemhof

A newborn who was recently found abandoned is now under government care.

On the evening of April 28, 2025, at 20:40, our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station received a call from a concerned community member about a newborn baby who had been abandoned on the streets of Boitumelong’s Extension 4.

Upon arrival, the team discovered a cold and fatigued baby boy dressed in a red t-shirt and wrapped in a blanket behind a rock. After assessing him, they immediately transported him to Bloemhof Community Health Centre, where nurses provided care, took his vital signs, and ensured he was examined by doctors. The Department confirms that the baby is in good health and high spirits.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Department of Social Development were promptly informed, and appropriate procedures are being followed. The Department of Social Development has now made arrangements and secured a safe and temporary home for the child, and he will soon be transferred there, as he is not currently admitted as a Departmental patient.

North West MEC for Social Development, Ms. Basetsana Sussana Dantjie, commended the Lekwa-Teemane service point of Social Development, the Lekwa-Teemane Health Sub-District, Bloemhof SAPS, and Ward 2 Councilor Mapaseka Mongalane of Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality for their collaborative efforts in addressing this distressing situation. She emphasized that such service-driven initiatives strengthen community trust and confidence in the government.

MEC Dantjie emphasized that this is exactly the kind of unity and collaboration the Provincial Government envisions when encouraging the people of Northwest to build the province together. She concluded by expressing gratitude for the swift and coordinated efforts that ensured the young boy would spend many more nights in a safe home.

At this stage, the child's parents, family, or next of kin remain unidentified, and efforts to locate them are underway. The public is encouraged to assist in locating them by contacting the Department via Facebook at Lekwa-Teemane Health Sub-District or calling 078 302 0075 / 078 274 0568.

Additionally, for support, reach out to Childline South Africa at 0800 055 555 or 116, a free helpline dedicated to protecting children from all forms of violence and promoting a culture of children's rights in South Africa.

For media inquiries:

Mr. Omphile Morwaagae

078 302 0075

