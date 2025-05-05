Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and Premier Lazarus Mokgosi address North West G20 Provincial Indaba, 6 May

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr. Reginah Mhaule and Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi will tomorrow, Tuesday 06 May address the North West Education Provincial Indaba under the theme ‘Quality foundational learning: the role of ecce to improve the quality of foundational learning' under the G20 Education Working Group. The Deputy Minister and Premier will be joined by North West Provincial Education MEC Viola Motsumi.

Since 2018, several educational challenges have been dealt with by the G20 EDWG, including: strengthening learning outcomes; equitable access; technological tools, universal quality education, international cooperation; early childhood care and education (ECCE) as well as universal quality education.

Taking the G20 to the People remains a significant pillar in the EDWG and in a groundbreaking move, the EDWG, through an innovative approach, will be hosting Provincial Indabas across each province with the aim to gather provincial insights to strengthen South Africa's input at the G20 meetings, amplifying the voices in the room and pursuing local solutions to global issues.This second Provincial Indaba follows the EDWG’s inaugural indaba, which took place on the 24 April 2025, building up to both the National Indaba as well as the Ministerial Meeting and the G20 Summit taking place later in the year.

Members of the media are invited to cover the addresses by the Deputy Minister, Premier and MEC as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 06 May 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: The High School for Girls Potchefstroom, 135 Beyers Naude Ave, Potchefstroom, North West

Media interested in covering the opening need to RSVP by sending their details to:

Terence Khala - khala.t@dbe.gov.za or 081 758 1546

or Elias Malindi - emalindi@epwg.gov.za on 072 892 8399

or Brian Setwambung bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za or 076 012 4501