Minister Dion George announces department’s ongoing efforts to combat persistent attack on rhinos in South Africa

Today, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has announced the Department’s ongoing efforts to combat the persistent attack on rhinos in South Africa. “The loss of 103 rhinos to poaching in the first three months of 2025 is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” said Dr George. “Yet, the absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on this progress.”

The latest statistics for the period 1 January to 31 March 2025 indicate that 103 rhinos were poached across the country, averaging 34.33 rhinos per month. This figure is closely aligned with the average monthly poaching rate of 35 rhinos over the previous 12 months (420 rhinos annually), underscoring the sustained pressure on our rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat this illegal activity.

The breakdown of poaching incidents by province reveals that SANParks recorded the highest number of losses, with 65 rhinos poached. KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases, followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with 5, North West with 4, and Mpumalanga with 3. Encouragingly, no rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, or Gauteng during this period.

While these figures reflect a persistent threat to our rhino populations, they also highlight the effectiveness of targeted interventions in certain regions. The absence of poaching incidents in four provinces is a testament to the dedication of our rangers, law enforcement agencies, and community partners who work tirelessly to protect our natural heritage.

In a significant step forward, law enforcement efforts have resulted in 15 rhino poaching-related arrests between January and March 2025. Additionally, five rhino poaching-related cases were finalized during this period), demonstrating progress in holding perpetrators accountable.

To further strengthen efforts against wildlife crime, Dr George highlights the Department’s proactive measures to address factors related to bail applications for perpetrators. “We are working closely with the NPA and SAPS to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail,” Dr George noted. The Department is actively engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Police Service (SAPS) through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address.

These discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The Department is also sharing best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications.

The South African government remains steadfast in its commitment to combating wildlife crime. We continue to strengthen anti-poaching measures, including enhanced ranger patrols, advanced surveillance technologies, and collaboration with national and international law enforcement agencies. We are also working closely with various stakeholders to bolster anti-poaching efforts through the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as drones and thermal radars. Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching.

Dr George expressed deep appreciation for the rangers, stating, “Our rangers are the true heroes in this fight, risking their lives daily to protect our rhinos. Their tireless dedication inspires us all.” We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking rangers who dedicate themselves tirelessly to stopping the poaching of rhinos. Their bravery and commitment are the backbone of our conservation efforts, and we honor their unwavering resolve to protect South Africa’s natural heritage.

“We call on every South African and the global community to stand with us in safeguarding our rhinos,” urged Dr George. Public awareness, responsible tourism, and support for conservation initiatives are critical to ensuring that future generations can witness these magnificent animals in the wild. We also invite entities and individuals who wish to contribute to our anti-poaching efforts by donating equipment such as binoculars, radars or other anti-poaching gear to contact the Department. Such contributions are warmly welcomed and will significantly enhance our ability to protect our rhinos.

The Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates on our efforts to protect South Africa’s rhinos and other endangered species.

** Members of the public can report any suspicious activities around wildlife to its environmental crime hotline which is 0800 205 005 or the SAPS number 10111.

