Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on updated Regulatory Rules on Network Charges for Third-Party Transportation of Energy, 6 May
The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief media on the updated Regulatory Rules on Network Charges for Third-Party Transportation of Energy.
The briefing will cover the significant updates to the Regulatory Rules, which were initially published in 2012 and have been revised to align with current developments in the energy sector.
Details:
Date: Tuesday, 06 May 2025
Time: 09:15 (08:00 for setting up)
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Tshwane
This briefing will provide valuable insights into how the updated rules aim to promote fair and efficient energy access, enhance competition, and support a just energy transition.
Please RSVP by sending your details to Richard Mantu on 072 488 1520/ Richard.Mantu@dmre.gov.za Kutlwano Huma on 078 133 1482 /Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za
Media enquires: Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson on 082 084 5566/Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za
