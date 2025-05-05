South African Police Service reunites missing persons with their families in last five years

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has from 2020 reunited 17 968 missing persons with their loved ones.

These were adults and children that were reported as missing at police stations across the country.

Of the figure, the number of adults found through intelligence and meticulous detective work is 15 005 adults.

2963 are children under 18 years of age, with 1919 being female, and 967 male children.

SAPS divers recovered an additional 3099 bodies from water sources such as rivers and dams. These were people that had drowned. The teams also assisted in rescue efforts of 2577 persons from water sources.

The SAPS remains committed to its mandate of serving and protecting all people living in South Africa and reminds everyone that there is no waiting period to report a loved one missing.

The SAPS advises anyone who may suspect that a loved has gone missing to immediately report their friends or family members missing at their nearest police station.

The reporting must be accompanied by the latest photograph of the missing child or adult, together with information on what they were wearing or where they were last seen.

During missing persons investigations, SAPS appoints a multidisciplinary team to handle these cases which include seasoned detectives, crime and counter intelligence officers, the DPCI(HAWKS), K9 search and rescue, cyber crime unit and where necessary the police diving unit.

