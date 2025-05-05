Glasgow, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Boosting Male Fertility Naturally: Diet, Lifestyle & Supplements

Having a diet rich in vitamins and minerals—along with a healthy lifestyle that includes proper sleep, regular exercise, and effective stress management—can significantly improve male fertility and increase the chances of starting a family.

In this article, our team has carefully selected and reviewed the top three male fertility supplements. Each one is 100% natural and proven to be effective. These products have gained popularity among consumers, earning positive reviews and high ratings.

1. Semenoll | Best Natural Sperm and Fertility Booster for Men

Company Information & Contact Details

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom Phone: +16162326011 Email: support@semenoll.com

What is Semenoll?

If you are struggling to conceive, do not worry—you are not alone. Many men face fertility challenges due to the stressful modern lifestyle, lack of sleep, poor diet, minimal physical activity, and high levels of everyday stress. These factors can negatively impact the body, leading to reduced sperm quality and lower fertility.

Research from Mayo Clinic indicates that nearly one in seven couples experience fertility difficulties. The percentage is high enough to take these concerns seriously.

Every man dealing with fertility challenges needs a strong and natural boost to his body—one that includes carefully selected vitamins, minerals, and nutrients designed to improve sperm quality, increase sperm count, and enhance overall health.

Semenoll is one such natural supplement designed to support male reproductive health. It effectively enhances fertility while also improving sexual performance.

Scientific research has shown that Semenoll’s ingredients can:

Increase sperm count

Improve sperm quality

Enhance sperm movement (motility)

Improve sperm texture

Increase the chances of conception

Semenoll is more than just a male supplement—it is a 100% natural nutritional option that benefits every man aged 18 and older. Its formula contains all the essential nutrients needed for male reproductive health and fertility.

Important Note

Semenoll is not a pharmaceutical drug for treating infertility. Instead, it is a natural supplement designed to improve the chances of conception and boost sperm health.

Other Tips for Improving Male Fertility

There are many ways to improve fertility, but what works best depends on the specific reason behind the problem.

Since fertility is closely connected to overall health, making healthy lifestyle choices in your daily routine may also help increase fertility.

Extra Tips That Could Support Male Fertility

Keep a healthy weight – Being underweight or overweight can affect sperm health , making it harder to conceive.

– Being can affect , making it harder to conceive. Eat a well-balanced, nutritious diet – Include a variety of healthy foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, lean meats, and whole grains .

– Include a variety of like . Exercise regularly – Physical activity can improve blood flow, hormone balance, and overall well-being , which are important for fertility.

– Physical activity can , which are important for fertility. Quit smoking if you smoke – Smoking has been linked to lower sperm count and poor sperm quality .

– Smoking has been and . Reduce screen time and electronics use – Spending too much time on laptops and mobile phones, especially if placed near the groin , may affect sperm health .

– Spending on laptops and mobile phones, especially if placed , may affect . Limit alcohol intake – Drinking too much alcohol can lower testosterone levels and harm sperm quality.





If these lifestyle changes do not seem to improve fertility, it is a good idea to consult a doctor or healthcare professional. They can provide proper guidance and help create a personalized plan that works best for you.

Why Choose Semenoll?

Semenoll offers multiple benefits for men, including:

Increasing libido

Fighting sexual dysfunctions

Boosting sperm production

Improving sperm quality Enhancing sperm motility

Making orgasms more intense

Speeding up ejaculation

Improving fertility

Key Natural Ingredients in Semenoll

Semenoll is packed with powerful natural ingredients that support male fertility, including:

Tribulus Terrestris Extract (1107 mg)

Maca Root Extract (900 mg)

Muira Puama Extract (45 mg)

Pumpkin Seed Extract (22.5 mg)

L-Arginine (44.6 mg)

L-Lysine (36 mg)

Zinc (9 mg) | 90.4% of Recommended Daily Dosage (RDD)

How Does Semenoll Work?

Semenoll acts as a natural fertility booster for men. It combines essential nutrients and vitamins that every man should ideally get from his diet, but often does not consume in sufficient amounts.

It supports: ✔ Male reproductive health ✔ Improved sexual performance ✔ Increased fertility

What makes Semenoll stand out from other male enhancement supplements is its scientifically backed formula, proven through research and clinical trials.

The supplement works in three key ways:

1. Improving sexual health – Enhancing libido, fighting sexual dysfunctions, and boosting performance.

2️. increasing sperm health – Improving sperm motility, quality, and quantity.

3️. Boosting testosterone levels – Supporting hormonal balance for better fertility.

How to Use Semenoll

Daily dose: Take 3 pills per day.

Pricing & Offers

One Pack: $59.95 + FREE worldwide shipping

$59.95 + Two Packs + One Free: $119.95 + FREE worldwide shipping

$119.95 + Three Packs + Two Free: $179.95 + FREE worldwide shipping

Understanding Male Fertility and Ways to Improve It

Fertility means the ability of a person to have children naturally, without needing medical treatments or help. When a man cannot make his partner pregnant even after trying for a whole year through regular sexual activity, it is called male infertility.

Male infertility can happen for many reasons. It may be due to problems with sexual function or the quality of semen. Some common causes of male infertility include:

Low sperm count , meaning fewer sperm than normal.

, meaning fewer sperm than normal. Poor sperm movement , where sperm cannot swim properly to reach the egg.

, where sperm cannot swim properly to reach the egg. Low sperm quality , meaning the sperm are not strong or healthy enough to fertilize an egg.

, meaning the sperm are not strong or healthy enough to fertilize an egg. Low sex drive , also called libido, where a man has less interest in sex.

, also called libido, where a man has less interest in sex. Difficulty getting or keeping an erection , which is called erectile dysfunction.

, which is called erectile dysfunction. Low levels of important hormones like testosterone or prolactin, which help in reproduction.

like testosterone or prolactin, which help in reproduction. Taking certain medicines like steroids that affect sperm production.

Unfortunately, not all infertility problems can be completely cured. But the good news is that there are some ways men can improve their fertility and increase their chances of having a baby. Below are 10 science-backed lifestyle changes, foods, nutrients, and supplements that may help boost male fertility.





1. Take D-aspartic acid (D-AA) supplements

D-AA is a type of amino acid that is naturally found in the body, especially in the testicles, sperm, and semen. Some animal studies suggest that D-AA supplements may help increase testosterone, which is a male hormone important for fertility.

One study found that men with infertility who took 2.66 grams of D-AA daily for 3 months had a 60% increase in testosterone and a 100% increase in sperm count and movement. Their partners were also more likely to get pregnant.

However, another study showed that men who already had normal testosterone levels did not see any improvement, and taking too much D-AA actually lowered testosterone levels. Since there is mixed research, it’s always best to talk to a doctor before taking D-AA supplements.

2. Exercise regularly

Studies suggest that being physically active may increase testosterone levels and improve sperm health. However, scientists still disagree on how much exercise is best for fertility.

Some studies show that intense exercise may be helpful, while others say too much exercise can harm male fertility. If you don’t exercise much but want to improve your fertility, ask a doctor about the best exercise plan for you.

3. Get enough vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which means it helps protect the body from harmful substances called reactive oxygen species (ROS). ROS can increase due to aging, pollution, unhealthy diets, and diseases.

Studies suggest that high levels of ROS can damage sperm and lower fertility. Some research says taking vitamin C supplements may improve semen quality and increase the chances of pregnancy. However, more studies are needed to be sure.

4. Reduce stress and relax

Feeling too stressed can affect sexual desire and sperm health. A study found that high stress levels were linked to erectile dysfunction and low sexual satisfaction.

Stress may also lower sperm quality because of cortisol, a hormone that rises when people feel anxious for a long time. High cortisol levels can reduce testosterone, which is important for fertility.

Some easy ways to reduce stress include:

Taking a walk outside to relax.

to relax. Practicing meditation or deep breathing to calm the mind.

to calm the mind. Exercising regularly to stay active.

Writing in a journal to express thoughts.

to express thoughts. Talking to a friend, family member, or doctor for support.

5. Get enough vitamin D

Some studies suggest that low vitamin D levels may be linked to lower testosterone, which could affect fertility. However, researchers still disagree on whether vitamin D supplements actually improve male fertility.

A study found that vitamin D is important for testicular health, but taking extra vitamin D supplements may not help increase testosterone levels. If you are thinking about taking vitamin D supplements, talk to a doctor first.

6. Try Tribulus terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is a medicinal plant that has been used in fertility treatments.

One study found that sperm treated with Tribulus terrestris extract had improved movement. Another study found that infertile men who took this herb for 12 weeks had better erectile function, but their testosterone levels stayed the same.

There is still limited research on Tribulus terrestris, so more studies are needed.

7. Take fenugreek supplements

Fenugreek is a herb used in cooking and medicine. One study found that fenugreek supplements increased testosterone levels in men.

Another study showed that men who took 600 mg of fenugreek extract daily for 3 months had improved sexual function and higher testosterone levels.

However, whole fenugreek used in food may not have the same effects as supplements.

8. Get enough zinc

Zinc is an important nutrient found in foods like meat, fish, eggs, and shellfish. Research suggests that low zinc levels are linked to poor sperm quality and lower testosterone, which may increase the risk of infertility.

Some studies also show that taking zinc supplements may help improve sperm count and testosterone levels in men who have a zinc deficiency.

9. Consider ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a traditional Indian medicinal herb. Studies have found that men who take ashwagandha extract daily for 3 months may see huge fertility improvements, including:

167% increase in sperm count

53% increase in semen volume

57% increase in sperm movement

Another study found that ashwagandha boosted testosterone levels by 14%. However, talk to a doctor before trying ashwagandha.

10. Eat maca root

Maca root is a plant from Peru that has been traditionally used to improve libido (sex drive) and fertility.

A study found that men who took 1.75 grams of maca root powder daily for 3 months had better sperm count and movement. Some animal studies also suggest that maca root may improve sperm health, but more human research is needed.

Frequently Asked Questions (Frequently Asked Questions - FAQs)

Q. How can I naturally increase my sperm count?

A. There are several ways to naturally boost sperm count, including:

Exercising regularly and staying physically active .

and staying . Maintaining a healthy weight to avoid sperm-related issues.

to avoid sperm-related issues. Taking certain fertility-supporting supplements , but only after consulting a doctor .

, but only . Quitting smoking, if you are a smoker.

Q. What can make sperm count increase quickly?

A. There is no instant solution to increase sperm quantity overnight. Improving fertility takes time and usually requires long-term lifestyle changes. If you are concerned, the best step is to talk to a doctor, who can provide solutions tailored to your personal needs.

Q. What foods help produce more sperm?

A. Studies suggest that certain nutrient-rich foods may help improve sperm health, such as:

Fresh vegetables and fruits , including bananas, spinach, and citrus fruits .

, including . Nuts , which contain important nutrients for sperm production .

, which contain for . Lean proteins like fish, chicken, and eggs , which support overall reproductive health .

like , which support . Low-fat dairy products, which provide essential vitamins for male fertility.

Q. Why is Semenoll considered the number one male fertility supplement? Why should I choose it?

A. Semenoll is currently the most popular natural supplement for men's sexual health around the world. It contains a powerful blend of seven natural ingredients that work together to support key functions in men's bodies. These functions include strengthening sperm, enhancing sexual performance and libido, and stimulating overall male fertility. The carefully chosen ingredients provide strong evidence of the supplement's effectiveness, making Semenoll a trusted choice for many men looking to improve their reproductive health.

Here is a detailed look at each ingredient:

Maca Root Extract (900 mg): Maca is a root known for many health benefits. It boosts energy, improves physical condition, and lifts mood. Because of these effects, Maca is often used in supplements for sports and sexual health. Additionally, research shows that Maca helps promote healthy sperm and can enhance fertility in men of all ages.

Zinc (9 mg): Zinc is a vital trace element for male sexual health. It is included in almost all male supplements because it supports hormone production, especially testosterone. Zinc helps maintain optimal sexual performance and boosts fertility.

Muira Puama Extract (45 mg): This natural ingredient may help improve erectile function and increase penis size naturally. It can make sexual experiences more pleasurable and lead to more intense orgasms.

Tribulus Terrestris Extract (1,107 mg): Often found in testosterone boosters, Tribulus Terrestris naturally stimulates the body’s own testosterone production. Studies show it can increase testosterone levels and improve the quality and mobility of sperm, helping reproductive capacity regardless of age.

Pumpkin Seed Extract (22.5 mg): Pumpkin seed extract supports sperm health by increasing sperm count, motility, and viability, offering natural protection and strengthening of sperm.

L-Arginine (44.6 mg): This amino acid is essential for men. Scientific studies reveal it can significantly increase fertility by boosting sperm production and motility, often doubling these parameters when combined with other ingredients.

Lysine: An important amino acid for sperm development, lysine helps reduce stress hormones like cortisol, which can negatively affect fertility and sexual function.

Q. Who are natural male fertility supplements mainly for?

A. It’s important to clarify that here we are talking about natural, non-medicinal food supplements. We are not referring to drugs or hormone treatments for infertility. These natural supplements are designed to support healthy sexual life in men of any age. They do not replace medical treatments for serious fertility issues or sexual problems. Instead, they act as nutritional support to fill potential dietary gaps and promote overall reproductive health.

Q. Why should I choose this type of supplement?

A. Male enhancement supplements are a safe way to strengthen the body and help prevent sexual dysfunctions. They are also effective because they improve sperm health and support fertility. Different supplements have different ingredients and benefits, so it's essential to review their composition carefully before deciding which one to buy.

Q. What else can I do to improve my fertility?

A. Taking natural fertility supplements is a good start, and they can also enhance physical health and sexual performance. However, they shouldn’t replace a balanced diet, regular exercise, and positive mental health. Maintaining a healthy weight is especially important, as excess weight can harm hormone production and sperm health. Avoid smoking, drugs, excessive alcohol, and unhealthy fats, as these can cause fertility problems.

Q. How long should I take male enhancement pills?

A. The time needed to see real results varies depending on the supplement and individual. Usually, natural supplements take several months of consistent use to produce noticeable benefits. Patience is important, and most users report optimal results after a few months.

Q. When should I stop using these supplements?

A. You should never stop using them without advice. Their natural, non-synthetic composition means they do not cause side effects and can be used safely alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Final Thoughts

Male infertility is very common and affects many people worldwide. If you are struggling with fertility issues, one of the best things you can do is focus on improving your overall health. Most of the tips mentioned above are essential parts of a healthy lifestyle and may also support better fertility. There is no guaranteed fix, but making positive changes—such as eating a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining healthy habits, and reducing stress—can help improve sperm health. This is especially true if the infertility problem is linked to low testosterone or nutrient deficiencies.

