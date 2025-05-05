A Second Shot by Michael F. Weisberg, M.D. is an Amazon Bestselling True Crime Book Releasing for National Police Week

"Weisberg’s background as both a scientist and a storyteller adds depth to the book, offering a thoughtful reflection on justice and second chances, beyond just a crime retelling.” — New York Weekly

Gripping book about the pursuit of justice in the murder of Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff J.T. Hall, Maryland’s oldest cold case

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligentsia Books is proud to announce the release of A Second Shot: The Pursuit of Justice in Maryland’s Oldest Cold Case Murder by Michael F. Weisberg, M.D., a gripping true crime account of a 50-year-old mystery and the long-awaited identification and prosecution of a suspect. The book launches this May in honor of National Police Week (May 11–17) and Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), commemorating those who have died in the line of duty and spotlighting a case that haunted Montgomery County, Maryland for decades.

On October 23, 1971, Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff James Tappen Hall was discovered face down in the parking lot of the Manor Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. He had been shot in the head. Despite an outpouring of public sympathy and a massive investigation, the case quickly went cold. For over 50 years, his murder remained unsolved—until recently.

In A Second Shot, Dr. Weisberg, a practicing gastroenterologist and accomplished author, brings readers behind the scenes of this chilling case. With unprecedented access to family members, law enforcement, and court documents, Weisberg reconstructs the events surrounding Hall’s murder and the dogged pursuit of justice that ultimately led to a confession—one that revealed a shocking detail never made public: Hall was shot twice. The emotional heart of the book lies with Hall’s daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Bob Philo of Texas, whose unwavering determination over half a century helped reignite the investigation and bring long-awaited answers.

“A story like this reminds us that true crime is about much more than the killer and their comeuppance,” said Judy Tashbook Safern, publisher of Intelligentsia Books. “True crime doesn't have to be a guilty pleasure. Dr. Weisberg has written a moving, meaningful, thought-provoking book. We are honored to release A Second Shot in advance of National Police Week to recognize the sacrifices made by peace officers and the enduring strength of their families.”

Author Michael Weisberg, M.D., is a seasoned writer whose previous works include fiction and nonfiction exploring the intersection of medicine and morality. His personal health crisis during the writing of A Second Shot deepened his own perspective on resilience and second chances—paralleling the story he was telling.

Available now in trade paperback ($14.99) and as an eBook (99 cents the entire month of May, then $5.99) on Amazon, Kindle, Apple Books, and other major platforms, A Second Shot (ISBN: 979-8-9927859-0-6) is a powerful testament to truth, justice, and the human spirit.

About Intelligentsia Books:

Intelligentsia Books is an independent publisher committed to releasing thought-provoking, beautifully written nonfiction that matters. From science and technology to business and finance, from history and memoir to true crime, Intelligentsia titles speak to readers who seek insight, authenticity, and transformative impact.

