LEORON Institute appoints Mike Christie as CFO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEORON Professional Development Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Christie as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of experience in financial leadership across various sectors, Mike brings a wealth of expertise to the LEORON executive team.Prior to joining LEORON, Mike held senior financial and operational positions at prominent organizations where he was instrumental in driving financial strategy, optimizing operations, and leading transformative initiatives. He brings clear direction and strategic vision to his work, consistently enabling companies to achieve solid results and long-term progress.In his new role at LEORON, Mike will oversee the institute's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and contributing to strategic planning. His leadership will be pivotal as LEORON continues to expand its footprint in the professional development sector, delivering high-quality training and certification programs across the Middle East and beyond."I'm excited to join LEORON at this dynamic time," said Mike Christie. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive financial performance and support the institute's mission of empowering professionals through world-class learning solutions."LEORON CEO, Arben Jusufi, expressed confidence in the new appointment: "Mike's extensive experience and strategic acumen make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His insights will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and commitment to excellence."LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1200+ programs annually, while 30,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region.

