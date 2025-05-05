Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong visits family of missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu, 4 May

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, will on Sunday, 04 May 2025, visit the family of the missing journalist, Aserie Ndlovu at Kwa Mhlanga location, Mpumalanga Province, to offer support and solidarity during this difficult time.

Aserie Ndlovu, the founder of Capital Live FM was reported missing on the 18th of February 2025 together with his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. Since then, law enforcement authorities have been investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The visit by Deputy Minister Morolong underscores government’s concern about the safety of journalists and the need to protect freedom of the press.

Government reaffirms its commitment to upholding media freedom as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to create an environment where journalists can freely perform their duties without fear.

Members of the media are invited to interact with the Deputy Minister at the conclusion of the closed engagement with the family.

Date: Sunday, 04 May 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Kwa Mhlanga, Mpumalanga

Media enquiries:

Gapi Moleme

Cell: 081 048 8971

