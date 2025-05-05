Minister Nobuhle Nkabane officiates at induction of 6th Board of National Skills Authority, 6 May

The Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will officiate the induction of the 6th Board of the National Skills Authority (NSA), scheduled to take place from 6–7 May 2025 at Gallagher House, Midrand.

The National Skills Authority, established in 1999 as a statutory body under the Skills Development Act (Act No. 97 of 1998, as amended), serves as an advisory body to the Minister on matters of national skills development policy, strategy, and implementation. In 2009, the NSA was transferred from the Department of Labour to the Department of Higher Education and Training, under Proclamation No. 44 of 2009, aligning it more directly with the national post-school education and training agenda.

The induction programme will serve to outline the legislative mandate, roles, and responsibilities of the NSA, and provide strategic orientation to the newly appointed board members.

It will also reflect on the current skills development landscape and the critical role the Authority plays in shaping inclusive and responsive policy direction to address South Africa’s evolving labour market needs.

Event Details:

Date: 6 May 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: MICTSETA, Gallagher House, Midrand, Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant event. The proceedings will provide an opportunity to engage with the Minister, senior officials from the Department, and members of the new NSA Board.

The media engagement will take place at 11:00.

Media RSVP and Enquiries:

Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 0834003206

Email: Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za

