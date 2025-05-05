Submit Release
Minister Patricia de Lille opens Middle East Africa Future Leaders Challenge South Africa, 5 May

On Monday, 5 May 2025, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, will open the Middle East Africa (MEA) Future Leaders Challenge South Africa in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) is an innovative initiative aimed at developing future leaders within the tourism and hospitality sector while driving collaboration and aligning human capital strategies across the UK and Ireland, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The Future Leaders Challenge provides a platform for decision-makers to strategise and act on pressing challenges in talent development for this dynamic industry.

The Future Leaders Challenge is a 36-hour immersive experience that blends competition, collaboration, and strategic dialogue.

Up to 18 hospitality and tourism schools and training institutions are participating. Four “best-of-class” students who spent three months working on strategic, industry- specific challenges will present their solutions and insights during the live conference, showcasing actionable ideas to tackle critical issues in tourism and hospitality.

Minister De Lille will announce the G20 Tourism Hackathon at the Future Leaders Challenge.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date:    Monday, 5 May 2025
Time:    09h00 for 11h00
Venue:    Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg

Media Queries: 
Mncedisi Mtshali 
E-mail: mmtshali@tourism.gov.za 
Mobile: +27 73 651 5109

