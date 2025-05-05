International wine ambassadors immersed in SA wine regions

Release date: 05/05/25

More than 100 South Australian wine producers are set to showcase their best drops to a group of influential wine importers visiting the state this week.

The importers are members of the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club (SAWAC), a Malinauskas Government initiative driving sales to new and emerging international wine markets.

The initiative further strengthens market diversification for South Australia’s $1.9 billion wine export industry.

Importers from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand are taking part in the intensive four-day program (4-7 May) which will visit the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Clare Valley and McLaren Vale regions.

Wine producers from other regions including the Riverland, Langhorne Creek and the Limestone Coast will have the opportunity to exhibit to the importers at an event at the National Wine Centre.

The SAWAC importers will also spend time learning about what makes South Australia’s wine regions world renowned, and visiting iconic venues including Seppeltsfield Barossa, Shaw + Smith and Dandelion Vineyards’ Wonder Room.

As members of the SAWAC, importers are required to import at least one new-to-market brand in the first year of membership and participate in promotional events to support brands in-market.

Now in its third year, SAWAC has recruited 65 importers across the eight key diversification markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region to grow South Australian wine exports in these markets.

Since its inauguration two-and-a-half years ago, the program has helped 75 additional brands break into six new markets and has delivered $2.14 million in first export orders.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This program is making sure South Australia’s globally recognised wine is reaching new audiences and capitalising on new opportunities.

While South Australia’s premium wine exports to China have skyrocketed in the last 12 months - a tremendous result - this government also recognises that diversification builds a stronger and more resilient industry.

The South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club is an important diversification tool for our state’s wine industry, particularly as global tariffs have again reared their ugly head.

This program plays a critical role in drawing attention to the quality of our state’s premium wine in emerging markets like Vietnam, Hong Kong, South Korea, India and Thailand.