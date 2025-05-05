Ensora Health Unveils Platform to Enable Intelligent, Whole Person Care

Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental and behavioral health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensora Health, the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today announced the launch of the Ensora Platform at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing conference in Philadelphia. The Ensora Platform unites the best electronic health records, practice management, and billing solutions in a secure cloud-based system that can be configured to any size and type of practice.“There’s a growing recognition that intelligent, whole person care isn’t just ideal. It’s essential,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer at Ensora Health. “To make it possible, providers need tools that support seamless collaboration, streamlined operations, and provide insights that drive better outcomes. The Ensora Platform offers the tools and services that therapists need to deliver care that integrates mental, physical, and social determinants of health.”The Ensora Platform empowers therapy practices with the technology and tools needed to deliver intelligent, whole person care. Built for flexibility, security, and scale, the platform serves as the single point of entry into advanced tools that allow therapists to seamlessly manage clinical, operational, and billing workflows.Already available to more than 200,000 therapists who use Ensora Health solutions to reduce the administrative complexity of running a therapy practice, the Ensora Platform also has a robust roadmap that will further enhance therapists’ ability to offer intelligent, whole person care.The Ensora Platform addresses critical healthcare delivery challengesIn today’s complex healthcare landscape, comorbidities and care complexity are the norm. Nearly 70% of individuals managing a mental health condition also face a physical health challenge, yet their care remains fragmented across healthcare professionals and care settings. The consequences of fragmented care can be severe: higher healthcare costs, more emergency room visits and hospitalizations, poorer overall outcomes, and even homelessness among high-risk populations.Intelligent, whole person care is the answer to these challenges. Through the Ensora Platform, therapists can connect with clients and other healthcare providers through smart technology, AI-enhanced collaboration, and advanced analytics. The Ensora Platform empowers therapy practices to offer a cohesive, data-informed, and supportive experience for their clients, while intelligently managing regulatory and compliance needs and maximizing reimbursement.With the Ensora Platform, therapists bring together all the health information necessary to customize a treatment plan for each unique client.Ensora Health shares platform roadmap at NatCon25 conferenceThis week, through a series of presentations at booth #1133, Ensora Health will provide more details around the roadmap for the Ensora Platform and how it will further enable therapists to deliver intelligent, whole-person care. The Ensora Platform roadmap includes:Connecting therapists to other healthcare professionals who care for their client to enable team-based, collaborative care.Bringing together relevant information on a client’s mental, physical, and social determinants of health as permitted by clients so that therapists can tailor treatment based on individual goals, needs, and resources.Enabling therapy practice owners to access deep, actionable reporting showing them how to improve the clinical, operational, and financial performance of their practice.Incorporating therapist-controlled automation capabilities to mitigate administrative burden and reduce low-value tasks in the therapist’s day.To pave the way for these innovations, the Ensora Platform short-term roadmap includes an API framework to achieve interoperability across multiple data sources; creating a data management environment and the technology needed to create customized, real-time reports; and the launch of two AI-powered features giving therapists the option to make note-taking quicker and more accurate.In addition, the Ensora Platform will work with partner offerings from the new Ensora Marketplace . Ensora Marketplace partners offer complementary solutions for therapy practices that integrate seamlessly with the Ensora Platform to enhance business operations for a therapy practice.“The launch of the Ensora Platform marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize care delivery,” said Kevin Smith, Chief Product Officer at Ensora Health. “By integrating advanced technology with a deep understanding of the needs of therapists, we are empowering providers to deliver truly intelligent, whole person care. This platform will not only simplify the complexities of practice management but also enhance the quality of care by providing real-time insights and seamless interoperability. I can’t wait to see the positive impact on both therapists and their clients now and into the future.”More information on the Ensora Platform vision and roadmap is available at https://ensorahealth.com/products/ NatCon attendees can learn more about the Ensora Platform by attending a special presentation at the Ensora Health booth #1133 today and tomorrow.About Ensora HealthEnsora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental and behavioral health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. 