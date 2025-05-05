Professional Organizing Plus Expands Services in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, Arizona

Professional Organizing Plus | Trusted home organizing experts serving Phoenix, Scottsdale & Paradise Valley with personalized decluttering and organizing solutions.

Phoenix-based Professional Organizing Plus brings personalized decluttering, packing, and home organization services to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Organizing Plus, a premier home organizing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its customized residential organizing and decluttering services across Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding areas. Known for its compassionate, client-centered approach, the company is redefining what it means to live well at home—offering personalized systems that support functionality, simplicity, and daily lifestyle needs.

Founded by Barbara Metzel, a seasoned expert in home organization and the lead organizer at Professional Organizing Plus, the company provides full-service organizing solutions. From space planning and product sourcing to hands-on decluttering, packing and unpacking, and long-term maintenance programs, clients receive support that’s both comprehensive and deeply personalized. Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Barbara brings a refined European sensibility to every project—blending aesthetics with efficiency and tailoring systems to each household’s unique rhythms and priorities.

“Organization isn’t about perfection; it’s about creating peace and ease in your space,” says Metzel. “Our job is to remove the overwhelm, provide clarity, and make your home support your real life.”

Professional Organizing Plus serves a wide range of clients, including busy professionals, growing families, retirees downsizing, and anyone navigating life transitions such as relocation or renovation. The team’s signature approach is warm, hands-on, and judgment-free—an approach that has earned them a loyal client base across the Valley.

Their core services include:

Home organizing: including kitchens, closets, pantries, garages, bathrooms, playrooms, and home offices.

Decluttering support: whether preparing for a move or simplifying daily life.

Packing and unpacking services: seamless move-in support with functional unpacking and setup.

Space planning and product sourcing: helping clients find the right containers, shelving, and storage for lasting results.

Ongoing maintenance and refresh visits: keeping organized systems functional long after the initial service.

In addition to in-home organizing, the company also provides specialized services for warehouse and storage spaces, supporting clients with business inventory or overflow household items.

With an emphasis on clarity, efficiency, and beauty, every organizing solution is created to reduce stress and restore order. Clients receive tailored support based on their needs and goals—with Barbara and her team offering everything from single-session projects to multi-phase organizing plans. Whether it's setting up a new kitchen after a move, decluttering years of accumulation, or simply making better use of an existing space, Professional Organizing Plus ensures each job is approached with care, respect, and professional precision.

About Professional Organizing Plus

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Professional Organizing Plus is a full-service home organizing company offering customized decluttering, packing, unpacking, and space optimization solutions. Led by Italian-born founder Barbara Metzel, the company serves clients across Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley. Known for its judgment-free, hands-on approach, the team focuses on creating organized environments that are both beautiful and sustainable.

To learn more about Professional Organizing Plus, visit www.professionalorganizingplus.com. To book a free consultation with a professional organizer in Phoenix, or to explore detailed organizing service rates and options, please visit our website.

To learn more about Professional Organizing Plus or to book a free consultation with a professional organizer in Phoenix, visit www.professionalorganizingplus.com. To explore detailed organizing service rates and options, visit our pricing page.

Contact: Barbara Metzel, Owner Professional Organizing Plus

📍 Serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley, AZ

📞 (480) 490-8685📧 hello@phxpop.com

🌐 www.professionalorganizingplus.com

How to Organize Your Ties Like a Professional Organizer in Phoenix

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.