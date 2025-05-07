Stroke Survivor and Coach Esmeralda Menoud of Transform Your Soul After a Stroke Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esmeralda Menoud, a stroke survivor and founder of Transform Your Soul After a Stroke, is thrilled to announce her groundbreaking coaching service tailored specifically for stroke survivors. This initiative is working hard to provide comprehensive support to individuals seeking new ways to navigate the complexities of life post-stroke.

Drawing from her firsthand experience, Esmeralda recognizes the profound impact a stroke can have on one’s life. “After my stroke, the left side of my body was affected, and I had to learn everything anew,” she shares. “This journey led me to explore different paths of healing and eventually create Transform Your Soul After a Stroke.”

Having spent many years in the dental field, including running a global foundation that educated orphaned children about proper dental care, Esmeralda found herself passionate about wanting to help other stroke victims. Her journey towards recovery wasn’t just about restoring her functionality but also discovering a deeper calling. The stroke, while initially a setback, paved the way for Esmeralda to realize the immense potential of turning adversity into a profound opportunity for growth—not just for herself but for others.

Innovative Coaching Services for Stroke Survivors

Transform Your Soul After a Stroke combines traditional learning with alternative healing techniques, offering stroke survivors, and everyone, a unique blend of support that addresses both the physical and psychological challenges they face. The services include:

• Coaching and Support: Esmeralda offers personalized coaching to help survivors reconnect with their essence and develop a future full of possibilities. Her approach is tailored to remind individuals that they can reclaim their power and find a new normal after stroke.

• Breath Work and Meditation: A certified breath work technician, Esmeralda employs special breathing techniques to help survivors regulate stress and promote relaxation, fostering a connection between mind and body.

• Positive Intelligence and Mindfulness: By leveraging principles from positive psychology, Esmeralda assists in reprogramming thought patterns, helping survivors process experiences in a constructive manner.

• Reiki and Energy Healing: Using Reiki via virtual platforms, Esmeralda provides energy treatments that soothe and support the recovery process, enhancing well-being from a distance.

• Sound Healing Journey: Integrating sound therapy into healing, Esmeralda helps to facilitate relaxation and spiritual alignment, offering a refuge from daily stressors and promoting a holistic healing journey.

• Retreats and Workshops: Transform Your Soul After a Stroke organizes retreats and workshops. The next one is set for September, where participants engage in immersive healing experiences in natural settings like Sedona offering space for reflection, learning, and connection with their inner selves and others in similar situations.

From Suffering to Light: A Journey of Hope

Esmeralda’s approach stems from her commitment to turn what could have been a devastating life chapter into a story of resilience and empowerment. Her coaching services are not just about recovery, but about helping others find purpose and joy amidst life’s challenges.

“I believe that the universe presents gifts when we’re ready,” Esmeralda shares. “Through Transform Your Soul After a Stroke, I am lighting a path for fellow stroke survivors (and everyone) empowering them not just to survive, but to thrive.”

Looking forward, Esmeralda envisions growing the reach of Transform Your Soul After a Stroke through strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, including neurologists and stroke foundations. Her ambition is to create a wider community of support, disseminating her methods to a global audience through digital platforms and live retreats with the goal of continuous healing and personal development.

Esmeralda’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to transform tribulation into triumph. Through Transform Your Soul After a Stroke, Esmeralda Menoud is offering hope. She invites stroke survivors and their families to join her on this inspiring journey to healing and self-discovery.

About Transform Your Soul After a Stroke

Transform Your Soul After a Stroke, founded by Esmeralda Menoud, offers innovative coaching services for stroke survivors and their families. Retreats will be held in Sedona, AZ, where Esmeralda plans to have a facility, as well as locations worldwide. Esmeralda blends her own recovery experience with spiritual coaching to support others facing similar challenges. Through empowerment, education, and healing, Transform Your Soul After a Stroke is committed to helping individuals find joy and purpose beyond their stroke.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Esmeralda Menoud of Transform Your Soul After a Stroke in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday May 1st at 9am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-stroke-survivor-and-coach/id1785721253?i=1000705853045

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-stroke-survivor-273942533/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Z9CFuADkltHDIQKUadBzt

For more information about Esmeralda Menoud or Transform Your Soul After a Stroke, please visit https://www.transformyoursoul.org/

