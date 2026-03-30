Early Holiday Design Consultations Rise Among Paradise Valley Homeowners Seeking Custom Displays

luxury-exterior-holiday-decor-scottsdale-waterfront-estate.jpg Styled interior Christmas décor vignette featuring a vintage red truck filled with seasonal greenery, wrapped gifts, ornaments, and decorative “BELIEVE” blocks. The composition showcases warm tabletop holiday styling ideal for residential interior decorat Elegant interior Christmas décor vignette featuring a classic Santa figure, ornate gold sleigh filled with frosted greenery and ornaments, and white decorative trees. The styling reflects refined residential holiday decorating with layered textures and el

A behind-the-scenes look at custom color boards, tree designs, and the collaborative process powering Paradise Valley’s best holiday homes.

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” — Zuzu Bailey

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — When it comes to show-stopping holiday style, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor continues to set the gold standard. This season, the company is offering an exclusive look inside its design process—revealing how Paradise Valley’s most stunning homes achieve their iconic holiday glow through collaborative planning, custom decor packages, and refined installations.Each holiday transformation begins inside the Margie Mae’s design studio, where clients participate in a creative consultation to explore color palettes, lighting styles, and personalized decor solutions. From custom design boards to full-scale mock-ups, homeowners work closely with the team to create both elegant interiors and vibrant exteriors that reflect their unique tastes.“Signature holiday design isn’t just about tradition—it’s about storytelling,” says Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director of Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “We’re helping our clients craft that story through every detail, from garlands and mantelpieces to custom lighting on their Saguaro, Mesquite, and Palo Verde trees.”This year, there’s rising demand for installing colorful lights along the front of the home, especially in Paradise Valley neighborhoods where dramatic architecture and desert landscapes create a striking canvas. Margie Mae’s expert team of Christmas light installers specializes in wrapping native desert trees and outlining rooflines in color schemes that blend sophistication with holiday cheer.Inside, Margie Mae’s offers full-service interior Christmas decor packages , including:• Fully decorated designer Christmas trees• Custom garlands for staircases, railings, and entryways• Holiday mantel displays and table centerpieces• Color-coordinated wreaths and accent décorEach element is curated with precision, installed by professionals, and designed to seamlessly complement the home’s aesthetic.As the holiday season draws near, Margie Mae’s recommends early scheduling for homes in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, and surrounding areas. Design consultations and installation slots are limited due to high demand for both interior decor and Christmas light installation To begin designing your signature holiday look, visit www.mmholidaydecor.com/freequote or call 866-710-8283 to schedule your consultation.

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