CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Parlin Fork Conservation Camp

FORT BRAGG – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today apprehended an incarcerated person who walked away from Parlin Fork Conservation Camp #6 in Mendocino County on May 4, 2025.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety Special Agents with the help of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Donovan R. Bacon at the Coyote Valley Casino in Redwood Valley, CA without incident. Bacon will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Bacon was most recently received from San Bernardino County on September 15, 2023. He was sentenced to six years for second-degree robbery with an enhancement for the personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. He has been housed at Parlin Fork Conservation Camp in Mendocino County since February 18, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Donovan R. Bacon