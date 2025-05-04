PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release

May 4, 2025 Pimentel urges oversight review of road safety law after deadly NAIA crash Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Sunday called for an urgent oversight review of Republic Act 10916, following back-to-back fatal road crashes, including the recent tragedy at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. "I call on the Senate to exercise its oversight function and conduct a thorough review of how RA 10916 is being implemented -- or not implemented -- by the Department of Transportation," said Pimentel, who is now running for representative of the first district of Marikina. "One of the lives lost was that of a child, simply accompanying her father, an overseas Filipino worker, to the airport," Pimentel said. "No parent should have to bury a child under such horrific circumstances." Pimentel said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has failed to fully implement the Speed Limiter Law -- a measure Congress enacted in 2016 to prevent high-speed road accidents. "If only the Department of Transportation implemented this law -- RA 10916: An Act Requiring the Mandatory Installation of Speed Limiter in Public Utility and Certain Types of Vehicles -- then many lives could have been saved from all of these unnecessary road accidents," he said. "Hindi dapat nangyari ito kung sineryoso lang ang pagpapatupad ng batas. Batas ito, hindi mungkahi lang. Kailan pa tayo kikilos. Araw-araw na lang may namamatay sa kalsada?" RA 10916 mandates the installation of calibrated speed limiters in public utility vehicles such as buses, trucks, and designated commercial vehicles. Non-compliance carries penalties. Although the SUV in the NAIA crash was not confirmed to be a public utility vehicle, Pimentel stressed that the government's failure to enforce safety laws across both public and private transport sectors -- particularly in high-traffic areas like airports -- has made the country's roads increasingly perilous. He also pointed to another deadly accident just days earlier, when a passenger bus slammed into several vehicles at an SCTEX toll gate, killing ten and injuring 37 others. Pimentel called on the DOTr to conduct a full audit of nationwide transport compliance and to require all private contractors in major terminals to strictly observe road safety laws. "If all public vehicles followed the speed limiter law, we would see fewer tragedies like this," he said. "This law exists for the protection of every Filipino."

