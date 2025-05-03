Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,167 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

AZERBAIJAN, May 3 - 03 May 2025, 19:56

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3.

Following the meeting, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia presented the Order of the Holy Princess Olga of First Degree of the Russian Orthodox Church to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan has been awarded this order by a decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more