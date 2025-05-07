BRIGETTE HYACINTH SELECTED AS TOP LEADERSHIP & INTERNATIONAL KEYNOTE SPEAKER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Brigette Hyacinth will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals Annual Awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brigette Hyacinth CEO and Founder of Leadership EQ, International Keynote Speaker and Bestselling Author, was recently selected as Top Leadership and International Keynote Speaker of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Brigette has certainly established herself as a dynamic, results-driven leader and a powerful voice in the future of work. As the CEO and Founder of Leadership EQ, a high-impact leadership development and performance organization, she spearheads initiatives that empower individuals and organizations to thrive in today's complex and rapidly evolving business environment. In addition, she is the Founder of the MBA Caribbean Organisation, a pioneering initiative that delivers seminars, workshops, and motivational talks focused on leadership, management, and education throughout the Caribbean and beyond. Through both platforms, Brigette has inspired thousands across the globe to lead with purpose, clarity, and vision. Her unwavering commitment to leadership excellence, transformative learning, and organizational growth continues to position her as a sought-after speaker, trusted advisor, and global change-maker.Her areas of expertise include Strategic Leadership and Development, Talent Management and HR Strategy, Digital Transformation and AI, Remote Work Culture and Engagement, and Organizational Behavior and Change Management. Brigette's innovative approach to leadership performance has positioned her as a trusted advisor to executives, teams, and institutions navigating change and growth."Before embarking on her current path as a leadership expert and Founder, Brigette built a strong foundation in corporate training. She worked with numerous organizations and developed personalized training courses in Leadership and HR for their establishments. Brigette also holds an MBA in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University."Throughout her illustrious career, Brigette Hyacinth has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Leadership and International Keynote Speaker of the Year 2025. Additionally, she has been named among the Top 100 HR Influencers in Leadership & Development and recognized as one of the Top 20 EMEA-Based Tech Experts Inspiring Digital Transformation. Her influence extends across continents, earning her a place on the list of the Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent under 40, as well as the Top 75 Remote Work Influencers.Beyond her successful leadership career, Brigette is also a bestselling author, having written five influential books that continue to inspire leaders worldwide. Her works explore themes such as innovation, purpose, and the evolving demands of leadership in a rapidly changing world. Among her titles are Leading the Workforce of the Future: Inspiring a Mindset of Passion, Innovation and Growth and The Future of Leadership: Rise of Automation, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, which was ranked among the *Top 100 Best Artificial Intelligence Books of All Time. She is also the author of Purpose Driven Leadership: Building and Fostering Effective Teams, The Ultimate Leader: Learning, Leading and Leaving a Legacy of Hope, and The Edge of Leadership: A Leader's Handbook for Success. Through her books, Brigette extends her impact by equipping current and emerging leaders with the mindset and tools needed to thrive in the future of work.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Brigette for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Brigette Hyacinth is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Brigette attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Brigette firmly believes in the importance of giving back to communities and aims to empower leaders to drive meaningful change and create lasting impact.For more information, please visit: www.brigettehyacinth.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

