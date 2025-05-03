Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,392 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on PH-New Zealand Visiting Forces Pact

PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release
May 2, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PH-NEW ZEALAND VISITING FORCES PACT
02 May 2025

Once the Executive Branch ratifies the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with New Zealand, we expect it to be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

My colleagues and I in the upper chamber will carefully review and deliberate on its provisions. Like other SOVFAs with different countries, this agreement with the government of New Zealand is based on a 2017 memorandum of agreement that focuses on defense cooperation and strengthening military ties between our two nations.

Given our shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual defense, I believe the Senate will recognize the strategic benefits of this partnership and approve it in due course.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on PH-New Zealand Visiting Forces Pact

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more