NEW YORK CITY, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelectBlinds has been recognized by Better Business Advice in its 2025 roundup of noteworthy custom window blind providers. The company earned this recognition for its continued focus on personalization, practical features, and accessibility as these qualities are increasingly important to homeowners seeking functional and stylish home updates.

Better Business Advice’s review highlights companies that demonstrate responsiveness to consumer needs through thoughtful product development and customer-centric design. This year, SelectBlinds was recognized for its well-rounded approach to customization, smart home compatibility, and ease of use.

Top Custom Window Blinds Provider

SelectBlinds - customizable window blinds that balance style, function, and smart features, designed to fit any home’s needs with ease and precision

Customization that Supports Individual Lifestyles and Design Preferences

A major reason behind SelectBlinds' recognition is its wide range of customization options, enabling homeowners to create window treatments tailored not only to their room sizes but also to their daily routines and design tastes.

From blackout shades to light-filtering rollers, and materials that range from wood to bamboo, fabric, and vinyl, SelectBlinds offers a broad catalog of solutions. Whether outfitting a sunroom, bedroom, or home office, customers can select from hundreds of color and pattern combinations to match their personal aesthetic.

To make the selection process easier, the brand provides free fabric samples and user-friendly online tools that help visualize different combinations—reducing uncertainty and making the decision-making process more efficient.

Aligning with Smart Home Trends

As connected living becomes more common, SelectBlinds has expanded its offerings to include motorized and smart-enabled blinds. These features go beyond convenience; they contribute to safer, more energy-conscious living.

Motorized blinds from SelectBlinds can be controlled by remote, smartphone, or voice assistant, including compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can schedule automatic adjustments or make real-time changes, even when away from home.

Beyond user comfort, these features also support energy management. Automated shades can help reduce cooling costs during summer months and retain warmth during colder seasons. This is an important consideration for households focused on long-term energy efficiency.

Removing Barriers to Entry with DIY Installation

SelectBlinds also addresses one of the most common concerns with window treatments: installation. All its products are designed specifically for DIY installation, removing the need for professional services and simplifying the process for first-time users.

Each of SelectBlinds’ products come with the required hardware, step-by-step instructions, and video guides. For renters or those in temporary spaces, SelectBlinds offers no-drill options that rely on tension mounts or adhesive strips, eliminating the risk of wall damage.

This approach makes window upgrades more accessible, helping homeowners achieve a clean, customized look without added complexity or expense.

Prioritizing Functional Benefits in Everyday Living

SelectBlinds has also gained attention for how its products address day-to-day needs. The company focuses on delivering real-world benefits like improved sleep, reduced glare, added privacy, and UV protection, making their window treatments more than just decorative choices.

Product options include:

Blackout blinds for bedrooms, nurseries, and media rooms

for bedrooms, nurseries, and media rooms Solar shades to filter UV rays while preserving outdoor views

to filter UV rays while preserving outdoor views Moisture-resistant blinds for bathrooms and kitchens

for bathrooms and kitchens Noise-reducing materials for urban homes or high-traffic areas

These features allow customers to choose treatments that support their daily comfort, protect interior furnishings, and adapt to the unique conditions of each room.

What Makes SelectBlinds a Brand to Watch in 2025 and Beyond

Homeowners are increasingly looking for upgrades that combine visual appeal with smart functionality and long-term practicality. SelectBlinds has aligned its offerings with these evolving expectations by creating products that are easy to customize, install, and integrate into modern lifestyles.

Its 2025 recognition by Better Business Advice reflects a broader shift toward home improvement solutions that offer both versatility and value. SelectBlinds’ approach of balancing style with user-friendly features positions the brand as a strong choice for consumers looking to personalize their spaces without added complexity.

As more households invest in tailored, energy-efficient, and tech-ready living environments, SelectBlinds offers the kind of thoughtful solutions that are likely to remain relevant well into the future.

About SelectBlinds

Founded in 2003, SelectBlinds is a direct-to-consumer retailer that specializes in custom window coverings, including blinds, shades, and drapery. The company offers a wide selection of made-to-order products focused on both style and functionality. SelectBlinds provides DIY-friendly installation options, personalized design tools, and free samples to help customers make confident choices. With a strong emphasis on safety, innovation, and energy efficiency, SelectBlinds supports homeowners in creating window treatments tailored to their individual needs.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

