MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 21, 2025, to Monday, April 28, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 21, 2025, through Monday, April 28, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 21, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of D Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old Maurice Brown, of Landover, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 25-057-748

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Stephan Jamal Freeman, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-057-984

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Aldrick Quantice Johnson, of Alexandria, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Destruction of Property, CCN: 25-058-115

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-058-465

A Sig Sauer P-320 xCompact 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Marcus Mario Bellamy, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-058-504

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 6100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Antonio Malik Corbin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Bail Reform Act, Identity Theft First Degree, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-058-572

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Lanard Bigesby, of Cheverly, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Aler the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-058-661

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Ahke Cordell Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Bench Warrant, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-058-664

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

A Canik TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brian Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-058-766

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 7th Street & Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Travis Cortez McDade, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-058-774

A Smith & Wesson BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-058-890

A Walther PDP F Series 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Stephen Boddy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 25-059-044

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Shepherd Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Treyvon Domonic Cooper, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-059-047

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-059-135

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old DeMarco Demetrius Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Ali Raquan McShay, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. for CCN: 25-059-230

Thursday, April 24, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 230 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-059-822

A Ruger .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-059-930

Friday, April 25, 2025

An American Tactical Omni-Hybrid 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested in the 19-year-old Cameron Gould, of Gwyn Oak, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-059-941

A Raven MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 64-year-old Michael Eugene Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-059-985

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-060-099