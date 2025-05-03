2025-60 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTING UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION

News Release 2025-60

May 2, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division is investigating the discovery of a body in a restroom in the Sand Island State Recreation Area. Investigators responded at approximately 1:07 p.m., at the request of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement.

The body was that of a deceased female, who appeared to be in her mid 40’s.

AG Investigators have opened an unattended death investigation and as such, no further information will be released at this time.

AG Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call 808-586-1240.

