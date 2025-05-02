Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Travel to California

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO CALIFORNIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 2, 2025

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California on Friday, May 2, to attend the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Governor Green was invited to participate in the conference, where influential thinkers will engage in critical discussions regarding public health, community resilience, disaster preparedness, and global leadership. Governor Green will return to Hawai‘i on Thursday, May 8.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of May 2 until midday on May 8.

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]