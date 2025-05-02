Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Travel to California
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO CALIFORNIA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 2, 2025
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California on Friday, May 2, to attend the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Governor Green was invited to participate in the conference, where influential thinkers will engage in critical discussions regarding public health, community resilience, disaster preparedness, and global leadership. Governor Green will return to Hawai‘i on Thursday, May 8.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of May 2 until midday on May 8.
###
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.