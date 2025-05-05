SLAM Bio Appoints Chan Whiting, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Next-Generation Tumor-Targeting Immunotherapies

Slam BioTherapeutics (Logo)

Dr. Whiting brings 20+ years of experience advancing immunotherapies from discovery to clinical trials across top biotech companies

Dr. Whiting is an exceptional scientific leader with a proven track record of advancing innovative immunotherapies from discovery through early clinical development.” — Rick Heinick CEO and Chairman of SLAM Bio

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLAM BioTherapeutics , a biotechnology company developing a novel platform of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecifics targeting the SLAM (Signaling Lymphocytic Activation Molecule) family of immune receptors, today announced the appointment of Chan Whiting, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Whiting brings over two decades of scientific leadership and drug development experience across oncology, immunology, and translational medicine.“Dr. Whiting is an exceptional scientific leader with a proven track record of advancing innovative immunotherapies from discovery through early clinical development,” said Rick Heinick, CEO and Chairman of SLAM Bio. “As we prepare to enter the clinic with our lead program, her deep expertise in translational science and R&D strategy will be instrumental in shaping our pipeline and accelerating our path to patients.”SLAM Bio’s lead ADC program is designed to target difficult-to-treat hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL). Backed by robust preclinical in vitro and vivo data supporting its approach, the company is on track to file its first IND in early 2026.To date, SLAM Bio has raised more than $10 million in seed funding and plans to initiate a $30+ million Series A round in early Q3 2025 to support Phase 1a/1b clinical trials and pipeline expansion.Dr. Whiting joins SLAM Bio from Deciduous Therapeutics, where she served as Chief Scientific Officer, leading R&D strategy and pipeline development for senescence-targeting immunotherapies. She previously held senior leadership roles at leading biotech companies, where she advanced more than 10 immuno-oncology programs through IND-enabling studies and into Phase 1/2 trials (including a recent FDA approval), across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.“Joining SLAM Bio is more than a professional milestone—it’s a personal commitment to patients who urgently need better treatment options,” said Dr. Whiting. “With its ability to drive both targeted tumor recognition and immune activation, the SLAM Bio platform will advance novel cancer therapeutics that both directly targets the tumor and activates an immune response against the malignancy.”Her experience spans biologics, small molecules, and cellular therapies, and includes successful partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies such as Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, and J&J. Dr. Whiting has led multidisciplinary teams, scaled biotech R&D operations, and served as a key driver of scientific strategy.She holds a Ph.D. in Immunology and a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University.About SLAM BioTherapeutics:SLAM BioTherapeutics is a next-generation oncology company advancing a platform of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecifics that target the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule (SLAM) family of immune receptors. With a lead program focused on a range of hematologic malignancies—SLAM Bio is addressing urgent unmet needs in blood cancers such as myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL). Backed by compelling preclinical data and a proven leadership team with a strong track record of successful biotech exits.Media Contact:

