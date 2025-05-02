MarketWise Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share on Common Stock; Announces Special Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

BALTIMORE, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share on May 1, 2025. A comparable distribution of $0.20 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units.

The Company also announced a special dividend to shareholders of Class A common stock of $0.10 per share, which totals approximately $0.3 million in the aggregate. The regular dividend, distribution, and the special dividend will be paid on June 25, 2025. The Record Date is May 15, 2025.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact

(800) 290-4113

Email: ir@marketwise.com

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: media@marketwise.com

