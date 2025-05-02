MAYOR WU ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $38 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR PROJECTS THROUGH THE COMMUNITY PRESERVATION ACT

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee (CPC) today announced the approval of 52 projects totaling over $38 million through the Community Preservation Act (CPA). The proposed projects were approved by the Boston City Council on Wednesday, April 2. Community-based neighborhood projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding create or preserve affordable housing, support historic sites, or enhance open space and recreation.

“I am proud to continue to support and invest in our neighborhoods in partnership with the Community Preservation Committee in an effort to make our city a welcoming space for all,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The investment in these projects emphasize our dedication to continue to listen and collaborate with our community members to keep Boston innovative and vibrant”

"This funding plays a vital role in maintaining the cultural, environmental, and historical resources in our city," said Ashley Groffenberger, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Boston. "Strategically allocating these resources allows us to support long term economic stability and civic engagement across generations."

“It is exciting to see well-deserving projects get funding to launch, renovate, and build more accessible community spaces,” said City Councilor Enrique J. Pepén. “Residents across the city highly benefit from the Community Preservation Act and I am thankful to support the Community Preservation Committee’s process in distributing the Community Preservation Fund.

The Community Preservation Fund was created following voters’ passage and adoption of the Community Preservation Act in November 2016. It is funded by a 1 percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills, which took effect in July 2017, and an annual state funding from the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund. The Mayor and Community Preservation Committee recommend funding use and the City Council vote to approve.

“In furtherance of Mayor Wu’s goal to enhance community through increased affordable housing, open space and historic preservation, the CPC is pleased to provide funding for this year’s selected Community Preservation projects,” said Felicia Jacques Chair of the Community Preservation Committee. “ With City Council’s backing, these projects offer creative and amenity laden solutions designed to enrich virtually every Boston neighborhood.”

From 2018 to 2025, the CPA Committee has recommended 397 projects and awarded over $230 million in funding through eight CPA funding rounds. This year, 52 projects are being awarded funding for the 2025 funding round, totaling over $38 million.

The following projects were approved by the Council after the Committee's review of applications received for Community Preservation Act funding: The proposals include seven affordable housing, 27 historic preservation and 18 open space and recreation projects across 16 neighborhoods.

Affordable Housing: 7 projects, totaling over $19 million

Allston-Brighton - 65 Seattle Street

$3,000,000 to partially fund the creation of a mixed-income, "small village" development, with 43 homeownership units in three buildings. All units will be deed-restricted for households earning 80% and 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

Chinatown - 50 Herald Street

$2,500,000 to partially fund the new construction of 89 affordable rental units which range from 30% to 80% Area Median Income (AMI). This project is part of a larger Planned Development Area (“PDA”) approved in 2018.

Dorchester - 555-559 Columbia Road

$2,000,000 to partially fund the creation of affordable homeownership in conjunction with the Uphams Corner Boston Public Library branch, an initiative known as Housing with Public Assets. This project will include a library branch and 33 affordable homeownership units. The residential units will be affordable to households earning between 80% and 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Fenway-Kenmore - 112 Queensberry Street

$1,500,000 to partially fund the new construction of a 100% affordable, sustainable, and transit-oriented rental project in the Fenway neighborhood. The project includes a six-story building with 24 affordable rentals. The development will create rental units​ at 30%, 50%, and 60% Area Median Income (AMI).

Mattapan - Olmsted Village, Russell House

$3,500,000 to partially fund the creation of a four-story, 52-unit homeownership community that will create wealth-building opportunities for Mattapan and Olmsted residents. Located at the former State Hospital site in Mattapan the homeownership units will be restricted to 80% and 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

Roxbury - 75 & 86 Marcella Street

$2,974,026 to partially fund the creation of affordable income-restricted homeownership development, with 20 homeownership units in two buildings. All units will be deed-restricted for households earning 80% to 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

Roxbury - Mission Hill Homeownership

$3,600,000 to partially fund the new construction of 48 homeownership units on city-owned land in Mission Hill. All homeownership units will be deed-restricted for households earning 80% to 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

Historic Preservation: 27 Projects, totaling over $9 million

Allston-Brighton - Presentation School Community Center

$435,024 to rehabilitate the 1928 Italian Renaissance Revival building by funding the elimination of leaks into important community spaces that accommodate six non-profits and serve as a hub for essential services to some of Boston’s most vulnerable populations.

Back Bay - Church of the Covenant

$550,000 to preserve the 1867 Church of the Covenant by funding the partial replacement of its slate roof that will enable its continued use as a home to several social service organizations.

Back Bay - Arlington Street Church

$527,000 to rehabilitate the historic Arlington Street Church building by funding the repair of failed masonry, allowing it to continue accommodating social services organizations that provide vital resources to vulnerable populations.

Beacon Hill - 127 Mount Vernon, Hill House

$74,184 to preserve the former firehouse by funding the replacement of its failed roof as part of the building's use as an educational space, serving kids and families from all over the city.

Beacon Hill - Beacon Hill Friends' House

$491,018 to preserve the historic 1805, Charles Bulfinch-designed double townhouse by funding structural repairs as part of the building's continued use as high density, low income housing and an active community space.

Boston Harbor - Boston Harbor Islands Archaeological Climate Action Plan

$150,000 to conduct the archaeological survey work that was ranked the highest priority and the most at-risk sites identified by the Archaeological Climate Action Plan.

Charlestown - Charlestown 250 Archaeology Project

$90,000 to perform a radar survey of places associated with the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Chinatown - Chinatown Immigrant Heritage Center

$296,428 to rehabilitate the historic former Josiah Quincy School by funding exterior envelope work and structural masonry repairs, allowing it to continue to serve Boston's Chinese community.

Citywide - Elma Lewis Black Arts Movement Preservation Project

$443,534 to digitize and catalog historical materials related to Elma Lewis (1921-2004) and the National Center of Afro-American Artists.

Citywide - The West Ender: Digital Preservation

$2,294 to process and digitize the Museum's complete collection of historic West Ender newsletters.

Dorchester - Lemuel Clap House

$91,300 to preserve the Lemuel Clap House by funding essential structural work, allowing it to continue providing educational opportunities for Boston youth to learn about Dorchester’s multifaceted history.

Dorchester - Unity Sports And Cultural Club

$174,570 to rehabilitate the historic Caribbean Sports and Culture Club building by funding exterior envelope work so it can continue to operate as a cultural center for Boston’s Caribbean Community, hosting 100,000 patrons annually.

Dorchester - WBL Artist Collective Inc

$314,353 to rehabilitate the historic Walter Baker Artist Lofts building by funding the repointing of masonry and replacement of the failed roof in order to protect affordable live/work space for low income artists.

Dorchester - Second Church in Dorchester

$289,000 to rehabilitate the iconic Second Church Dorchester by funding the restoration of wooden siding and architectural elements in order to protect what is the largest local gathering venue in the area.

Dorchester - First Parish Dorchester

$235,797 to rehabilitate the historic building by funding the rebuilding of the side porch and providing access to social services held within.

Dorchester - Greater Love Tabernacle

$281,893 to rehabilitate the historic 1929 Greater Love Tabernacle by funding exterior envelope work including the replacement of failed non-original doors with historically appropriate replacements.

Fenway-Kenmore - Ruggles Baptist Church

$539,000 to rehabilitate Ruggles Baptist Church by funding exterior envelope work to this Audubon Circle landmark, which hosts weekly free childcare, camps and fall festivals to area families.

Hyde Park - Hyde Park SDA Church

$100,430 to preserve the historic Hyde Park SDA Church building by funding the alterations to the existing main entrance to make it ADA accessible.

Jamaica Plain - First Church

$550,000 to preserve the historic First Church in Jamaica Plain by funding critical structural repairs, ensuring the safety of the many community members who utilize the space.

Jamaica Plain - St. John’s Episcopal Church

$457,771 to preserve the historic church building by funding needed structural work that will ensure the continued use of this important acoustic space.

Mission Hill - Mission Grammar School

$406,842 to preserve the historic building by funding repointing of the masonry which will be part of a larger project to expand this valuable neighborhood school.

North End - Sacred Heart Italian Church

$508,555 to preserve the Sacred Heart Italian Church by funding integral structural work to this Freedom Trail community performance space.

Roxbury - Children’s Services of Roxbury Headquarters

$357,500 to preserve the historic building by funding exterior envelope work to the home of this important Boston organization which offers culturally responsive wraparound services to homeless families and abused and neglected children.

Roxbury - St. James African Orthodox Church

$550,000 to rehabilitate St. James AOC by funding the replacement of failed shingles and repointing of the masonry that will start the transformation of this building into a local community space.

Roxbury - Edward Everett Hale House

$564,850 to rehabilitate the historic Edward Everett Hale House by funding exterior envelope work that will allow this historic home to be used again as a community gathering place and the home of the Research Institute of African and African Diaspora Art.

Roxbury - Christ Temple Church

$660,000 to rehabilitate Christ Temple Church by funding emergency exterior envelope and structural work that is necessary to reactivate the buildings that make up the Christ Temple campus, thus giving them the opportunity to serve the community once more.

West End - Old West Church

$395,670 to rehabilitate Old West Church by funding work related to the entry gates, path and steps as well as the retaining wall to give access to food resources and as well as free space for performing arts and concerts.

Open Space and Recreation: 18 Projects totaling over $9 million

Allston-Brighton - McKinney Playground

$187,000 to develop new climate resilient features at the renovated McKinney playground. Capital improvements will include shaded dugouts at the ballfields and a shade shelter at the playground.

Boston Harbor - Camp Harbor View

$162,800 to construct a new permanent shade structure over the amphitheater at Camp Harbor View campus.

Citywide - Boston Open Space Acquisition Fund

$743,340 allocated towards The Boston Open Space Acquisition Fund; provides for the acquisition of real property interests in open space or lands for recreational use, including associated CPA-eligible costs.

Dorchester - Dorchester Youth Fieldhouse Outdoor Recreational Space

$750,000 to create an ADA-compliant recreational space surrounding a new 75,000 sq ft state-of-the-art youth development field house, which will include gardens, playscapes, exercise space, trees, and permanent plantings.

Dorchester - Holmes Innovation Schoolyard

$1,866,741 to complete the second phase of rehabilitation of the Holmes Innovation Schoolyard. Capital improvements will include the addition of new playground equipment, safety surfacing, an adult fitness structure, and a multi-sport court.

Dorchester - Harambee Park Path Connection

$465,148 to rehabilitate the current pathway along the eastern edge of Harambee Park. Capital improvements will include decorative paving​, adjusting bollards and boulders​, a seat platform​, granite blocks, new lighting, drainage improvements​, and new fencing.

Jamaica Plain - Egleston Square Peace Garden

$703,019 to create a new community park in Egleston Square. The features will include upgraded paving, water access, permanent site furnishings, raised garden beds, new landscaping, and improved accessibility.

Mattapan - 150 River Street Garden

$161,434 to create a new community garden with features including a new pathway, permanent site furnishings, raised garden beds, landscaping, and improved accessibility.

Mission Hill - Mission Hill Pathway

$353,071 to complete the first phase restoration of the Mission Hill Pathway Community Garden at a new affordable homeownership development site. Capital improvements will include public access to approximately 40 new permanent garden plots that prioritize neighborhood safety and connectivity.

Roxbury - 8 Townsend Street Community Garden

$201,300 to create a new community garden and recreational space at 8 Townsend St in Roxbury. The transformation of this empty lot ​will create a beautiful urban tranquility oasis, providing ​opportunities to grow fresh food.

Roxbury - Alma Wright Zen Garden

$175,000 to create the Alma Wright Zen Garden, a new peaceful community space that will provide opportunities for public gatherings and outdoor enjoyment.

Roxbury - MLK Towers Recreational Space

$869,660 to rehabilitate the Boston Housing Authority MLK Towers outdoor recreational space. Capital improvements will include the construction of a new walking path, raised beds, a permanent shade structure with seating, and an outdoor fitness area with age-appropriate equipment, as well as planting and preservation of shade trees to help mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Roxbury - Children’s Services Outdoor Recreational Space

$751,300 to create a new outdoor plaza and passive recreational space at the Children’s Services of Roxbury headquarters. The project will transform an area currently used as a parking lot into a new outdoor plaza with plantings and seating areas, allowing CSR to expand programming and better serve Boston’s families.

Roxbury - Amory Greene Park

$330,000 to create Amory Greene Park, transforming a 3,138-square-foot underutilized parcel into a passive recreational space where community members can gather and enjoy the outdoors.

South End - Crite Park

$332,247 to complete the third phase of the new Crite Park in the South End. The site will memorialize the late Allan Rohan Crite, an internationally acclaimed African American artist and longtime South End resident.

South End - Hurley K-8 School Playground

$982,649 to rehabilitate the Hurley K-8 Schoolyard to create a safe, age-appropriate, and inclusive play space.

South End - Dartmouth Green Pocket Park

$172,304 to rehabilitate an existing pocket park to create an accessible and welcoming green space in Boston's South End. Capital improvements will include the re-grading of land, installation of new accessible pathways and seating, and planting of new trees, shrubs, and perennials while preserving the existing tree canopy.

West Roxbury - Sophia Snow Place Restorative Garden

$330,000 allocated to the third phase of funding for the creation of the Sophia Snow Place Restorative Garden. Capital improvements include expanding the accessible pathway around the vernal pool, mitigating invasive species, and new permanent native plantings.