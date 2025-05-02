IRS celebrates entrepreneurs and small business owners during National Small Business Week

IR-2025-56, May 2, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service celebrates National Small Business Week, May 4-10, with important tools and insights for entrepreneurs and small business owners to protect their businesses and successfully navigate tax filing requirements.

For over 60 years the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week. The IRS supports this annual tradition, honoring the small businesses that serve as the backbone of our nation’s economy.

During National Small Business Week, the IRS will highlight important tax topics to help small business entrepreneurs prosper and grow:

Monday, May 5

The IRS strongly encourages small business entrepreneurs to take advantage of the resources available on IRS.gov. Knowing how to start a business and understanding best practices are essential for success.

Tuesday, May 6

Stay informed with the latest IRS updates and resources tailored for tax professionals.

Wednesday, May 7

The IRS offers a suite of digital tools and technology designed to assist small businesses with managing tax responsibilities efficiently.

Thursday, May 8

Business owners should remain vigilant against common scams. Fraudsters use mail, telephone and email to scam individuals, businesses and payroll and tax professionals. Businesses should implement safeguards to avoid these scams.

Small business, big tools: Free resources from the IRS that will lead to success.

Friday, May 9

Know how to protect financial and tax records in case of a disaster and what support is available from the IRS in the event of a disaster declaration.

Stay informed, educated

There are a variety of resources available to help current and future small business owners understand the world of tax responsibilities, benefits and filing. The education and online learning products offered on IRS.gov ensure small businesses have the latest tax related information for their enterprise.

Topics vary from a general overview of taxes to more specific topics such as what constitutes business income and expenses.

Scheduled events held throughout the country; on occasion, the IRS participates in these events virtually.

e-News for small businesses is a free email service that features the latest news, upcoming tax date reminders and tips to help small businesses.

Current information for the many business owners who use their car for business.

Up-to-the-minute tips to help taxpayers and businesses.

Along with IRS.gov, the IRS routinely publishes helpful information on YouTube, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.