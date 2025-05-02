Dickey’s Builds Bigger Barbecue Flavor with New Smoke Stacks Menu

Guests Can Now Customize Their Own Stacked Creations of Slow-Smoked Meats and Southern Sides

Dallas, TX, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting guests to experience barbecue their way with the debut of its all-new Smoke Stacks menu—featuring bold, layered combinations of the brand’s most iconic flavors. Available now through August 31, this limited-time offering gives guests the option to choose from signature Smoke Stacks or build their own custom stack from a mix of slow-smoked meats, savory sides, and craveable toppings.

Already a fan favorite, the Brisket Mac Stack and Chili Mac Stack are just the beginning. The new menu expands on this concept by turning Dickey’s best-loved items into fully customizable stacked creations—perfect for those who want to take their barbecue experience to the next level.

“We’re known for our authentic, Texas-style barbecue, and now we’re giving guests a whole new way to enjoy it,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Smoke Stacks are indulgent, filling, and totally customizable. Whether you're loyal to brisket or want to stack mac & cheese with pulled pork and jalapeño cheddar kielbasa, we’re making it easy—and fun—to build your perfect bite.”

Guests can choose from a list of curated stacks or start from scratch and build their own, mixing and matching from a wide variety of meats and sides. The combinations are virtually endless, and each stack offers a bold expression of Dickey’s signature flavors.

“Stacking our most popular ingredients into one hearty, satisfying dish was a natural next step,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “This is all about giving people the freedom to experiment with flavor, without losing the authenticity and quality Dickey’s has been known for since 1941.”

Behind the scenes, the culinary team worked to ensure each combination delivers the perfect balance of flavor, texture, and satisfaction. “We designed this menu to be as guest-driven as it is chef-inspired,” said Chef Matt Burton, Vice President of Culinary Innovation and R&D. “Smoke Stacks are the ultimate barbecue mashup. Whether you go classic or totally custom, every stack is made with the same slow-smoked quality that defines Dickey’s.”

Available in-store, online, and through the Dickey’s app now through August 31, the Smoke Stacks menu is a limited-time opportunity to pile on the flavor—and make it your own.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

