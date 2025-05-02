Premier’s statement on Day of Remembrance for tragedy at Lapu Lapu Day Festival

CANADA, May 2 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the Provincial Day of Remembrance and Mourning for the Victims of the Tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival:

“The Province of British Columbia has declared today, Friday, May 2, 2025, to be an official day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the murderous attack at Lapu Lapu Day in Vancouver.

“On Saturday, April 26, 2025, a joyous festival in celebration of Filipino culture and history ended with a senseless attack that left 11 dead, many injured and many more traumatized. People around the world join us in mourning the lives lost and the awful toll resulting from the act of a single man.

“On this day of remembrance, people in British Columbia can come together to grieve those we have lost, to offer comfort to those recovering from injuries and to support witnesses whose lives will never be the same after seeing this shocking attack.

“As premier, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost a loved one. To those injured physically and mentally, I extend my sympathies and my wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

“I offer my deep appreciation to the police, the paramedics and those working at hospitals for their dedicated service at a trying time and thank the members of the public who stepped up to help at a terrible, chaotic scene by offering first aid and comfort. I commend those who held the perpetrator and de-escalated a tense scene until police arrived.

“To everyone suffering: Your pain is our pain. Your loss is our loss. We stand with you. We can all find strength in the silent vigils, the religious services and the outpouring of support throughout our province and throughout the world. What we have been witnessing in defiance of this senseless attack is Bayanihan, the unconquerable Filipino spirit of unity and co-operation.

“It is difficult for anyone in British Columbia to not have been touched in some way by a member of the Filipino Canadian community. You cannot visit a school, a daycare, a clinic, a hospital or a long-term care facility in our province and not meet a member of this community. Filipino Canadians have a well-earned reputation as a giving community. Now, it is our turn to give back. To offer care. To offer solace. To offer hugs and support. To take steps to ensure such an atrocity never happens again.

“This attack will not stop the people of Vancouver and British Columbia from gathering. We will continue to celebrate our rich cultures, religions and heritages. These festivals are highlights of life in our multicultural province and a deep expression of who we are.

“On this day, as in coming days, we stand in solidarity with a grieving community. I know this community and our province will emerge from this horrific event stronger than ever.”

Those wishing to express their sympathies can do so through an online condolence book:

https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=f4944988-5402-45a8-bb9c-7b2a95f928d9