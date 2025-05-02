TBI Use-Of-Force Case Leads to Arrests of Armed Security Officers

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson and 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an alleged use-of-force incident Tuesday morning involving contract armed security personnel near the BlueOval City site in Haywood County and in nearby Fayette County.

Preliminary information indicates that the security officers, Aarion Anderson (DOB 02/03/1993) of Somerville, and Ladarious Jointer (DOB 11/08/1997) of Cordova, attempted to stop a vehicle in Haywood County on the alleged suspicion of DUI. A short pursuit ensued before the vehicle crashed in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash scene, where both Anderson and Jointer were physically detaining the driver. During the investigation, agents discovered a single gunshot had been fired into the tailgate of the individual’s truck. Agents subsequently determined the shot was fired just before the wreck occurred.

On May 1st, special agents arrested Aarion Anderson charging him with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Aggravated Kidnapping. Ladarious Jointer turned himself in to authorities and has been charged with one count each of Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment. Both men were booked into the Fayette County Jail on $25,000 bonds.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.