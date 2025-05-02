Free Market Education is Set to Launch a Powerhouse Platform ‘BWISE’ to Democratize Real-World Learning

Founder Eric J. Beach transforms a personal mission into a powerful tool for self-development, enterprise training, and hands-on education.

Appleton, Wisconsin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of development fueled by personal passion and an urgent mission, BWISE, a new education platform from Free Market Education, is preparing for launch. Eric J. Beach believes deeply in the transformative power of real, shared knowledge and wants to restore the value of hands-on learning in a world obsessed with instant YouTube tutorials and short-form content.

“I was sitting with my grandma one day after moving her back home, and it hit me,” Beach recalls. “We needed a system, an app, to manage and share knowledge. That moment changed everything.”

What began as a simple idea, a way to preserve generational knowledge, has evolved into an AI-powered training management system and a knowledge marketplace designed to serve teachers and students across both public and enterprise learning environments.

For teachers, BWISE offers an income-generating tool, supporting them in running their own enterprise. “It allows teachers to have a storefront, a framework, and a support system without having to do any of the heavy lifting associated with having a traditional business,” states Beach. Teachers can post asynchronous classes, host virtual meeting lessons, or lead in-person workshops on anything from horse-riding to learning an instrument.

It acts as a comprehensive sales and customer management platform, where teachers make 95% of the classes’ listed price. For students, this exposure aids them in acquiring new skills through easy accessibility and quality education, especially in the age of quick 15-second online social media learning videos. “You can’t flip a house just because you’ve watched a YouTube video,” explains Beach.







Enterprises, on the other hand, can manage internal employee training and even build external ‘customer universities.’ Through its robust admin tools, push notifications, messaging, calendars, and AI assistant for syllabus generation, BWISE offers a full-stack solution that’s as flexible as it is powerful.

BWISE is about restoring the dignity of craftsmanship and the wisdom of everyday teachers, those grandfathers, uncles, and community mentors who once passed down their trades informally. It enables anyone to create and share knowledge, whether it’s a seamstress teaching how to sew a wedding dress, a computer tech teaching how to code, a fitness coach holding a strength training class, an artist holding a sip and paint session, or a tech vendor educating customers on a product line.

But the deeper purpose of BWISE is what sets it apart. “We’ve lost the value of hands-on learning,” says Beach, who has served 20 years in the US Army as a mechanic, an infantryman, and then as a logistician. For Beach, this is the ethos behind BWISE: helping people become independent, self-disciplined, and courageous enough to step outside their comfort zones. “A short video doesn’t mean you understand the weight of a masonry block, the noise of the mixer, or the patience required for hair coloring. Real knowledge comes from real experience. And BWISE is a space to bring that experience back.”

Through BWISE, Beach believes that education will be accessible to everyone—teachers will feel empowered, and learners will be challenged. He is truly on a mission to democratize the space, one where knowledge isn’t just information but a true transformation. “BWISE is like a department store. Right now, the shelves are empty. But soon, they’ll be filled with the wisdom of thousands. And that’s when the magic will happen,” the founder concludes.

Media Contact

Name: Eric J. Beach

Email: info@bwise.app





