Homeland Security Announces Disbursement of over $5 Million in Grant Payments to South Dakota to Support Disaster Relief and Antiterrorism

WASHINGTON – Today, under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has distributed more than $5.3 million in grant funding to the State of South Dakota to support disaster relief funding, antiterrorism efforts, and other key security imperatives.

These grant payments were resumed as DHS is undertaking a thorough review of all its spending to fulfill President Trump’s mandate to maximize efficiency, transparency, and save taxpayer dollars. After determining that these grants are essential to helping South Dakota protect Americans from natural disasters and terrorism, Secretary Noem authorized their disbursement.

“I am pleased to announce that the people of South Dakota will be getting the support they need to rebuild from disasters and protect themselves from human threats like terrorism,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is what the federal government should be doing: supporting states while they take the lead in providing for their own security. President Trump gave us a mandate to maximize efficiency and make sure that all taxpayer dollars are used for the mission at hand. That is exactly what we are going to do.”

The grant money will help the people of South Dakota recover from last year’s severe storms and flooding by rebuilding infrastructure, removing debris, repairing roads and culvers, supplying backup generators, repairing utility lines, and more.