Acclaimed Literary Organization Celebrates Thirty Years with Major Event for Writers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Expressions Seminars and Literary Services will celebrate thirty years of helping writers achieve their publishing dreams with Story 360, a writing conference , celebration, and fundraiser on May 30 through June 1 in Tampa, Florida.Bringing together industry pros like celebrated literary agent Donald Maass; the man who wrote the memo that launched Star Wars, Christopher Vogler; and several New York Times bestselling authors , this event will offer deep-dive writing classes, “Ask-Me-Anything” roundtable discussions, and opportunities for participants to get their work in front of agents in intimate one-on-one sessions.Those sessions are also part of an effort to raise funds for two Tampa-based non-profits, Kitchen Table Literary Arts and Bess the Book Bus, which bring writing and reading support to under-served adult and kid communities.“In thirty years, we’ve put on hundreds of workshops and webinars, helped thousands of writers become published authors, and probably read millions of pages,” says conference organizer, Lorin Oberweger. “All of that feels very worthy of celebrating!”For more information, visit www.free-expressions.com/story-360-conference Media Contact:Lorin Oberweger, Director813-391-8980LOberweger@gmail.com/lorin@free-expressions.com

