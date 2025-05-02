Governor Hochul Launches “AAPI Enterprise Empowerment” Initiative to Accelerate MWBE Certification During Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the “AAPI Enterprise Empowerment” initiative, a targeted effort to help minority- and women-owned businesses complete their New York State MWBE Certification applications during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Running from May 1 through June 13, 2025, the initiative leverages a statewide network of business advisory centers to provide free, comprehensive support to MWBE applicants. As part of the state’s broader efforts to expand opportunity, Empire State Development and the New York Power Authority have also launched a new partnership to strengthen the MWBE pipeline through the Business Growth Accelerator Program, enhancing the program’s reach and impact by providing participating businesses with direct access to industry expertise, procurement guidance, and networking opportunities. Additionally, Governor Hochul today issued a proclamation celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're taking bold action to expand economic opportunity for AAPI business owners across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The AAPI Enterprise Empowerment initiative provides entrepreneurs with expert guidance to navigate certification, opening doors to millions in state contracts. This program strengthens our commitment to ensuring New York's economy reflects the vibrant diversity that powers our communities.”

New York State Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “The AAPI Enterprise Empowerment initiative transforms celebration into economic advancement by creating direct pathways to opportunity. By partnering with trusted business centers throughout the state, we're meeting entrepreneurs where they are. This initiative represents our vision of an inclusive economy where AAPI-owned businesses can showcase their innovation and contribute to New York's growth.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By accelerating the certification timeline and providing hands-on support through our network of business advisors, the AAPI Enterprise Empowerment initiative is removing long-standing barriers to participation in state contracting. Through new partnerships like our collaboration with the New York Power Authority on the Business Growth Accelerator Program, we are extending these efforts even further—ensuring MWBEs have the resources, mentorship, and access they need to grow, compete, and lead in New York’s economy.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to break down barriers and create pathways to success for minority- and women-owned businesses. By partnering with Empire State Development, the New York Power Authority is proud to play a pivotal role in the Business Growth Accelerator Program which strengthens the MWBE pipeline, offers AAPI-owned businesses the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to thrive, and helps ensure a more equitable future for all New Yorkers."

The AAPI Enterprise Empowerment Initiative builds on New York State's streamlined certification process that already delivers decisions in as little as 90 days or less. While businesses must meet the requirements set forth in Executive Law Article 15-A and Title 5 to qualify, the initiative aims to expedite the process for eligible applicants who respond to information requests within five business days through free, hands-on technical assistance.

MWBEs can connect with the following organizations for free application assistance:

ESD Strengthens Business Growth Accelerator Program with New York Power Authority and Statewide Agency Partnerships to Empower 200 MWBEs

Empire State Development’s Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development (DMWBD) has expanded the reach of its Business Growth Accelerator (BGA 3.0) Program through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and growing collaborations with several state agencies and authorities. This statewide initiative will support and accelerate the growth of 200 MWBEs across New York State, with a special emphasis on firms in construction and semiconductor-related trades.

BGA 3.0 offers intensive, regionally delivered business development services and technical assistance to help MWBEs scale and access public and private contracting opportunities. Through this collaborative effort, ESD’s DMWBD, NYPA, and additional participating agencies will strengthen MWBEs' operational and technical capacity, provide guidance on state contracting, facilitate networking and matchmaking, and contribute to the overall success and sustainability of the program.

Participating businesses will gain access to comprehensive training in areas such as business administration, procurement, and financial management; individualized mentorship and technical assistance; exclusive networking opportunities with potential clients and partners; connections to funding and industry experts; and a customized business growth plan to guide long-term success.

Currently entering its training phase, the BGA 3.0 Program will run through September 2026. Recruitment is ongoing and interested MWBEs can learn more and apply through the BGA 3.0 Program webpage here.

Governor Hochul’s Support for New York’s MWBEs

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has transformed its MWBE program into a national model for inclusive economic growth. A strategic $11 million investment in FY 2023 eliminated the certification backlog and reduced application response times to 90 days or less. In 2024, Empire State Development certified and recertified over 2,403 businesses, streamlining access to state contracting opportunities.

New York continues to set national benchmarks for MWBE participation, exceeding its 30 percent utilization goal for the fourth consecutive year with a nation-leading 32.21 percent rate. This achievement represents nearly $3 billion in state contracts awarded to certified MWBEs in FY 2023-24, contributing to almost $12 billion in awards since Governor Hochul took office. Further strengthening the program's impact, the Governor introduced the New York State MWBE Certified Decal, an official mark of certification that increases visibility for qualified businesses and opens new opportunities with both government and private sector partners.