Cordell & Cordell, The Nation’s Largest Family Law Firm*, Promotes Thomas E. Gross to Litigation Partner.

Frederick, MD, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, one of the nation’s largest family law firms with offices throughout the U.S., recently named new partners to their leadership team for 2025.

Cordell & Cordell is proud to announce the promotion of Thomas E. Gross to Litigation Partner. Thomas represents the highest class of attorneys at Cordell & Cordell, bringing with him a wide range of litigation and management experience, as well as a strong commitment to excellence in the practice of family law.

Thomas E. Gross earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary’s College and Seminary and his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Mr. Gross is licensed to practice family law in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Thomas often says, “Divorce can be a lot. I take pride in helping my people get through their traumatic time by focusing on helping them make the best strategic decisions possible while also always being ready to charge the breach for them when called.”

Thomas E. Gross was named a Maryland Rising Star in family law for 2020, 2021, and 2022 by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service of outstanding lawyers. Thomas E. Gross represents clients primarily in Frederick County, Washington County, Western Maryland, and south and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Thomas’ professional publications include “Using Modern Media to Combat Tort Reform” and “Cyber Bullying: Causes of Action for a Social Problem”.

Celebrating 35 years of serving the community since 2025, Cordell & Cordell is one of the largest family law firms in the United States with 300+ attorneys having served more than 250,000 clients over the last 35 years.

The firm’s Frederick area offices are located at 5283 Corporate Dr. Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21703, and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 240-549-5040.

To locate a Cordell & Cordell family law attorney in your area, visit CordellCordell.com/attorneys.

