Capy Launches Ponytail Cap: A Stylish & Secure Solution for Healthcare Professionals with Longer Hair

Capy Ponytail Cap in Le Croissant

Seattle's Capy launches Ponytail Cap, a comfortable & stylish solution for healthcare pros with voluminous hair.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capy (yourcapy.com), the beloved direct-to-consumer brand known for its premium, comfortable, and playfully-designed reusable scrub caps, today, announced the launch of its third signature style: the Ponytail Cap . Building on the success of its popular Classic Cap and Bun Cap, the new Ponytail Cap is specifically designed to provide healthcare professionals with a secure and stylish solution for managing longer and more voluminous hair in demanding work environments. The new style will be available for purchase on the brand's website starting this week.Capy has quickly garnered a loyal following for its commitment to quality and comfort. Crafted from a signature soft and durable polyester fabric, Capy scrub caps offer a premium feel that stands up to daily wear and washing. The brand’s unique selling proposition lies in its fun and cute self-illustrated graphic prints, bringing a touch of personality and joy to the essential workwear of healthcare heroes.While the Bun Cap has been the perfect match for many, the new Ponytail Cap offers a comfortable fit for a wider range of head sizes and hair volume. This eliminates the discomfort and inconvenience of trying to fit longer hair entirely within a standard cap or improvising makeshift solutions. Like Capy’s other styles, the Ponytail Cap will be available in a variety of the brand’s signature vibrant colors and prints.“We’re thrilled to introduce the Ponytail Cap to our growing Capy family,” says Emerly (practicing anesthesiologist and Co-founder at Capy). “We listened closely to feedback from our community, and the need for a comfortable and secure option for those with extra volume was clear. Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with high-quality, functional, and enjoyable products that make their demanding jobs a little bit brighter.”Key features of the new Ponytail Cap include:-Secure Hair Pouch: Designed to comfortably accommodate and secure larger buns and ponytails of various lengths and thicknesses.-Premium Soft Fabric: Made from Capy’s signature soft and durable polyester blend for all-day comfort.-Vibrant and Fun Prints: Available in a wide range of Capy’s popular illustrated designs.-Reusable and Washable: An eco-friendly alternative to disposable scrub caps.The launch of the Ponytail Cap underscores Capy’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of physicians, nurses, techs, veterinarians, and other service providers. By expanding its product line, Capy aims to further solidify its position as the go-to brand for stylish and functional reusable scrub caps.For more information about Capy and the launch of Ponytail Cap, visit yourcapy.com.About Capy:Capy (yourcapy.com) is a direct-to-consumer brand based in Seattle, Washington, specializing in reusable scrub caps made from soft, premium fabric. Known for their comfort, durability, and fun illustrated graphic prints, Capy’s mission is to bring a touch of joy and personality to the essential workwear of healthcare professionals. The brand also offers the Classic Cap (skull cap) and the Bun Cap (for smaller buns and ponytails).

