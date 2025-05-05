Legal Decoder Unveils LiSA: Personal GenAI Data Analyst Transforming Legal Spend Intelligence

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Falls Church, VA. - May 2, 2025

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Decoder, an industry leader in legal spend analytics, today announced the launch of LiSA (Legal intelligent Spend Analyst), a groundbreaking GenAI-powered personal data analyst that revolutionizes how corporate legal departments and law firms interact with their billing data.Built on DataGPT technology, LiSA represents a significant advancement in legal spend intelligence, enabling users to have natural language conversations with their data and receive actionable insights in seconds rather than days."Our clients have always relied on Legal Decoder for visibility into billing behavior, staffing efficiency, and outside counsel guideline compliance," said Joseph Tiano, Founder and CEO of Legal Decoder. "With LiSA, we're not just providing dashboards anymore—we're delivering an AI-powered analyst who understands legal operations and can instantly surface insights that clients can trust and act on immediately."Meeting Evolving Client NeedsAs legal departments have become increasingly data-savvy, their questions have grown more complex and urgent. LiSA directly addresses these challenges by allowing users to interact conversationally with their data to:• Identify problematic invoices with simple queries like "Which invoices are ready to go this month and which ones have issues to address?"• Examine line-by-line inefficiencies by asking "What are the problems with invoice #1234?"• Create data-driven matter budgets based on similar historical matters• Filter invoice data by client industry segments for more accurate pricing estimatesBeyond Basic AI: Understanding Legal ContextWhat sets LiSA apart is its deep understanding of legal operations’ context. When examining an invoice, LiSA doesn't just flag issues—it explains why they're problematic, whether due to excessive hours, inefficient staffing, or billing guideline violations. "Other tools show you what happened. LiSA helps you understand why and what to do about it," noted Tiano. "This represents the next evolution in legal spend analytics—moving from static reports to dynamic, conversational intelligence."Real-World Impact: From Days to SecondsA typical legal operations scenario demonstrates LiSA's transformative potential: When receiving a monthly invoice package, instead of manually flagging concerns or waiting for analyst review, users can simply ask LiSA: "Which invoices this month are good to go? What are the top 3 reasons for write-downs?"LiSA instantly returns a ranked list of problematic invoices, summarizes key violations (such as partner overstaffing, rate overruns, or out-of-scope work), and breaks down total write-down amounts by matter and firm—all in seconds rather than days. For budgeting, users can ask specific questions like: "Show me the average time spent by senior associates on L3 litigation tasks for clients in the healthcare industry," and receive a dynamic, filterable budget built on real historical patterns.AvailabilityLiSA is available for all Legal Decoder enterprise clients, with tiered service options for legal departments of all sizes. For more information about LiSA or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.legaldecoder.com /lisa.About Legal DecoderLegal Decoder is a leading provider of legal spend analytics solutions for corporate legal departments and law firms. Through its proprietary rules-driven analytics engine, Legal Decoder helps teams optimize legal operations by providing unprecedented visibility into who is doing what legal work and how efficiently they're doing it. Learn more at www.legaldecoder.com

