CORRECTION: Pennsylvania English Teacher Named 2025 National Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) today announced Ashlie Crosson, a Pennsylvania English teacher, as the 2025 National Teacher of the Year.

Crosson serves Mifflin County High School as teacher of Advanced Placement language and composition, English 10 and Survival Stories, an elective that approaches global humanitarian crises from a youth perspective. She also advises the journalism program, which publishes the school newspaper and district magazine.

As a first-generation college student, Crosson found that teachers and counselors were essential to her success. She says their support inspired her to become an educator so she could give to another generation what had been given to her. Crosson has expanded opportunities for her colleagues and students, such as launching MC Goes Global, an international travel program to enhance student learning opportunities.

Crosson strives to create learning experiences that resonate with her students, foster empathy and build critical thinking. By advising the journalism program, Crosson has positively influenced the culture of her school and district and enhanced her students’ academic and career opportunities. Many in the program have found success beyond high school and are now editors for college media, interns at television stations and writers for regional newspapers.

As the 2025 National Teacher of the Year, Crosson will spend a year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession. She plans to spend her year of service emphasizing the importance of a teacher’s authenticity. Crosson believes strongly that if you teach with ambition and authenticity, students will cultivate the skills necessary to be the next generation of entrepreneurs and problem-solvers.

“I strive to build a curriculum that facilitates communication, empowers students to problem-solve and expands their worldview,” Crosson said. “I aim to cultivate a classroom where all students feel empowered to succeed and to become informed, compassionate individuals who are prepared to navigate the complexities of our global society.”

CCSSO’s National Teacher of the Year Program , whose lead sponsor is Google for Education, identifies exceptional teachers across the country, recognizes their effective work in the classroom, engages them in a year of professional learning and amplifies their voices.

“Each year the National Teacher of the Year Program recognizes teachers who inspire and create an everlasting impact on students in the classroom. By using her voice, Ashlie promotes the importance of our nation’s teachers and how their critical role can shape the outcome of our children’s future,” said CCSSO Chief Executive Officer Carissa Moffat Miller. “I congratulate Ashlie on this recognition and appreciate her important work to encourage and inspire students.”

“Pennsylvania is proud to be home to the National Teacher of the Year, Ashlie Crosson, and applauds her for her commitment to her students, school and community,” said Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The National Teacher of the Year program celebrates the best of the best in education, and the honor bestowed upon Ms. Crosson demonstrates that here in the Commonwealth, we attract, prepare and retain high-quality teachers who make a real and lasting impact on millions of learners each and every day.”

Each year, states, U.S. extra-state territories, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity select outstanding educators to serve as State Teachers of the Year. From that group, the National Teacher of the Year is chosen by an independent Selection Committee, comprised of representatives of national K-12 education organizations.

“Ashlie is an authentic, self-reflective leader who uses her experiences to help elevate her students into successful careers and life after high school,” said the National Teacher of the Year Selection Committee. “She is also a strong and passionate representative for educators, using her voice to help people understand the weight of the teaching profession and the gravity of what teachers do.”

The finalists for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year are Mikaela Saelua (American Samoa), Janet Damon (Colorado) and Jazzmyne Townsend (District of Columbia). You can read more about the finalists here .

Learn more about Crosson, including her biography and photos, at https://ntoy.ccsso.org/.

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, Bureau of Indian Education, and five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions. CCSSO provides leadership, advocacy, and technical assistance on major educational issues. The Council seeks member consensus on major educational issues and expresses their views to civic and professional organizations, federal agencies, Congress, and the public.

