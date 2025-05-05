HIF, Porsche AG, and Shell Sign e-Fuels Supply Agreement for Haru Oni facility

HIF Chile delivers e-Gasoline to Hamburg, Germany, to be blended by Shell and then used in Porsche lighthouse events

"The collaborative effort of HIF, Porsche, and Shell will showcase the potential of e-Gasoline as part of our ongoing effort to provide advanced, sustainable fuels" ” — Cesar Norton, President & CEO of HIF Global

SANTIAGO, CHILE, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world leader in highly innovative fuels, through its subsidiary HIF Chile, signed an agreement with Porsche AG and Shell for the delivery of e-Fuels produced by HIF’s Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Punta Arenas, Chile.HIF is delivering e-Gasoline produced at the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile to Shell’s Technology Centre in Hamburg, Germany. The e-Gasoline will be blended by Shell and then used by Porsche at different lighthouse events to showcase their compatibility with existing combustion engines.Cesar Norton, President & CEO of HIF Global, said, “We have been operating the world’s first e-Fuels facility in Chile for two years, helping demonstrate the success of e-Fuels in cars and ships. The collaborative effort of HIF, Porsche, and Shell will showcase the potential of e-Gasoline as part of our ongoing effort to provide advanced, sustainable fuels. At HIF, we are developing a portfolio of commercial scale facilities in Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Australia, and the United States, working with our partners to deliver secure and clean solutions for growing worldwide energy demand.”The HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility produces e-Methanol and e-Gasoline with the strong winds of Patagonia and state-of-the-art technology. It is the first facility of its kind in the world, and it is important for the future scalability of technology and mass production of e-Fuels. HIF Haru Oni is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Plus Certification (ISCC Plus) and its e-Fuels undergo over 100 daily lab analyses.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com.

