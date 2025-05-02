B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: We Got It Done: Governor Hochul Celebrates Historic $2.2 Billion Investment in Child Care for New York Families

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Hudson Guild Children’s Center to highlight the FY 2026 Budget investments in child care. The Budget delivers a major expansion of child care funding by investing $2.2 billion statewide, including a $400 million investment to save child care subsidies for families statewide, with $350 million available for tens of thousands of New York City families. It also increases the Child Tax Credit by giving eligible families a $1,000 credit for kids younger than 4 years old and a $500 credit for kids ages 4-16, effectively doubling the credit for the average family.

B-ROLL: B-Roll is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page has photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

I talked about why it was important for me to come to this event. Hudson Guild is a place where families can bring their children, the parents can go to work, and as New York's first mom, Governor, this was a challenge for me when I was starting out with my family many years ago. I couldn't find childcare, had to leave a job I loved, and I understand the struggles of many families trying to make ends meet. That's why my Budget has $2.2 billion for child care for families all across New York. And an additional, those are the vouchers, but $110 million million dollars for new facilities to be built and expand existing ones and to make repairs because this is essential for families. They are struggling and childcare is one of the big drivers of their pain points and the cost that they have to pay for every single month.

So we’re focused on that as well as putting money back in their parents’ pockets, for every child and all these children are eligible to have their parents get a thousand dollars per child and $500 for older kids older than the age of four – plus the inflation rebate, plus the largest middle class tax cut in over 70 years, the largest tax cut.

So we're doing everything we can to help struggling parents. But I know personally and have a three year old granddaughter who’s in childcare right now. I know how expensive it is, but how valuable it is for families. So I wanna thank everyone here at Hudson Guild for their extraordinary work in helping nurture our next generation of leaders.