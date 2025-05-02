Celebrating Historic $2.2B Investment in Child Care

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Hudson Guild Children’s Center to highlight the FY 2026 Budget investments in child care. The Budget delivers a major expansion of child care funding by investing $2.2 billion statewide, including a $400 million investment to save child care subsidies for families statewide, with $350 million available for tens of thousands of New York City families. It also increases the Child Tax Credit by giving eligible families a $1,000 credit for kids younger than 4 years old and a $500 credit for kids ages 4-16, effectively doubling the credit for the average family.

“Child care is the backbone of a strong economy and a thriving future for our children,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why we’re delivering the largest investment in child care in state history–because when we support working families, we support the entire state of New York.”