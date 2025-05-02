Beware of Scams! Missouri Department of Revenue Alerts Citizens of Fraudulent Text Schemes

The Missouri Department of Revenue is warning Missourians of ongoing nationwide text scams. The department has received a large increase in calls reporting these phishing texts. These texts are often threatening, claiming to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue or Department of Motor Vehicles and may include a warning regarding unpaid traffic violations, outstanding toll charges, or fines owed.

These texts are NOT from the Missouri Department of Revenue and are NOT LEGITIMATE . The department will not send requests for payment or request personal information via text message. If you receive one of these phishing texts, take the following action:

DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS IN THE TEXT

Do not respond to the text

Delete the text

The department is working with law enforcement agencies to mitigate these illegal messages.

###