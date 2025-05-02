Submit Release
Beware of Scams! Missouri Department of Revenue Alerts Citizens of Fraudulent Text Schemes

The Missouri Department of Revenue is warning Missourians of ongoing nationwide text scams. The department has received a large increase in calls reporting these phishing texts. These texts are often threatening, claiming to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue or Department of Motor Vehicles and may include a warning regarding unpaid traffic violations, outstanding toll charges, or fines owed.

These texts are NOT from the Missouri Department of Revenue and are NOT LEGITIMATE. The department will not send requests for payment or request personal information via text message. If you receive one of these phishing texts, take the following action:

  • DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS IN THE TEXT
  • Do not respond to the text
  • Delete the text

 

The department is working with law enforcement agencies to mitigate these illegal messages.

