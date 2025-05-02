Oversight Committee Urges USDA to Abolish Biden-Era Rule to Protect the Rights of Horse Breeders, Trainers, and Owners

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative John Rose (R-Tenn.) are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to abolish an arbitrary Biden-era rule that has caused confusion for horse breeders, trainers, and owners. During the 118th Congress, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the Biden Administration’s enforcement of the Horse Protection Act (HPA) and its promulgation of a final rule titled Horse Protection Amendments after receiving allegations of arbitrary enforcement of the HPA, lack of due process, and potential retribution against horse trainers. In a letter sent today to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Chairman Comer and Representative Rose commended the Trump Administration for postponing the implementation of the final rule in January and are now urging USDA to use all available tools necessary to abolish the rule and restore a commonsense approach to enforcing the HPA.

“Last Congress, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched an investigation into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) enforcement of the Horse Protection Act (HPA) and its promulgation of a final rule titled Horse Protection Amendments. The majority of the final rule’s provisions were set to take effect on February 1, 2025, mere days after President Trump’s inauguration. The Committee initiated this oversight due to concerns about USDA’s compliance with the HPA and inconsistent and potentially retaliatory enforcement actions at Tennessee Walking Horse shows. Thankfully, due to your leadership under the Trump Administration, the enforcement of this rule has been delayed until February 1, 2026. The Committee urges USDA to use all available tools to take any necessary steps to ultimately abolish the rule and restore a commonsense approach to enforcing the HPA,” wrote the lawmakers.

On August 9, 2024, Chairman Comer called on the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to initiate a review of the USDA’s policies and practices regarding implementation of the HPA. In addition, the Oversight Committee sought documents and information to enable oversight of USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s (APHIS) role in enforcing the HPA. Chairman Comer also issued a subpoena to a key official at USDA to further investigate the USDA’s arbitrary enforcement of the HPA and the final rule. The Committee found that USDA’s APHIS delayed and failed to provide clear guidance regarding the new rule changes and that APHIS tried to enforce this rule in practice almost a year before its effective date.

“The Committee discovered significant concerns regarding the enforcement process, particularly regarding inspectors’ behavior and decision-making, and a lack of sufficient transparency and accountability. The new rule changes present significant concerns regarding arbitrary enforcement and the absence of a clear, fair appeal process for disqualified parties… Without a formalized and impartial process to review or contest decisions, horse owners and trainers are left vulnerable to reputational damage and penalties based on potentially flawed judgements, undermining both fairness and trust in the enforcement framework. This regulatory overreach ignores due process protections and arbitrarily threatens the viability of the horse industry. The Committee applauds the delayed enforcement of this rule but would like to encourage USDA to abolish the rule altogether, such as through an immediate direct- or interim-final rulemaking. A fair, transparent, and accountable system is essential to protecting horse industry participants, and this rule fails to meet those essential standards. The Committee stands ready to work alongside the Trump Administration and USDA on needed reforms and I respectfully request this letter be included in the public record for the comment period on the proposed rule,” concluded the lawmakers.

